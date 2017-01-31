If you’re a longtime reader of LOWRIDER then you should be quite familiar with the name Engle Brothers Fabrication. Both Dave and Greg Engle have been a part of the LOWRIDER family for years, using their metalworking skills to help us out on not just our projects but on many of the projects of our sister publications. Dave and Greg are also no strangers to the California car scene, walking around many a shows while pushing their custom-built hot rod strollers.

At the 2017 Grand National Roadster Show it looked like Dave and Greg decided to take a break this year because instead of pushing their strollers through Pomona Fairgrounds they instead had them on display.

Featuring paintjobs by Danny D., Dave and Greg built the suspension, custom shift knob push handles, and various other accoutrements for all three strollers. The green Chevy G10 van, “Gas Hopper,” was built on a custom one-off steel body that Dave and Greg built themselves, while the pink Gasser, “de Princess,” is rolling on cast wheels that the brothers are planning on mass producing and offering to their customers. On each of the strollers Dave and Greg have the shift knob push handles rigged to control the direction of the front wheels, which makes these strollers handle just as good as any of our project cars.