You’d be hard pressed to come up with someone with more credentials than Perry Bunker from Anderson, South Carolina. Back in 1994, Perry was introduced to the lowrider culture when he went out on a limb and purchased a 1964 Impala.

Up until that point, Perry had been involved with trucks, but something about the Chevy Impala stood out to him. From there, he took it upon himself to learn more about these classic cars. It was an experience that involved much research, as well as hands-on experience. Fast-forward to 2000, and Perry and his close friend, Pito, went to check out a 1962 Chevy Impala convertible that was inside a barn. Almost instantly, Perry fell in love with the body style and drove it home.

From there the duo brought it over to fellow enthusiast and builder Johnny Salters, and later that year, Pito just lost interest in the build and Perry offered to take it off his hands. “I knew this car and wanted to be able to put my touch on it,” Perry tells LRM. But even after picking it up, a series of events—including the birth of his daughter, Kylie—had put the Impala on the backburner, and throughout the next decade, Perry worked hard on customer cars, earning some extra funds to support not only his daughter, but also the neglected 1962.

In 2013, Perry finally decided it was time to put his talents to work. He began the process by starting with a new frame and bodywork, and his brother, Ron, used his expertise in engine work to rebuild the 327. Perry also decided to douse the finished body in PPG Corona Cream. From there, Brian Beard came in to wire everything together inside the cabin and Dakota Digital gauges were added for an updated look.

Perry has always held his lowrider values very high, maintaining a level of respect and perfection in every build. He believes that keeping the integrity of the Chevy Impala was the right thing to do by not drastically altering it.

In closing, he’d like to thank his family, including Kylie, Ron, and his Justified Ryders family for all their help and support. A special thanks to Josh Porter, Johnny Salters, and Ryan Duke for the helping hands. “Smooth Operator” may have taken a decade-long break but it was worth every second to Perry.

1962 Chevy Impala

Vehicle Nickname

Smooth Operator

Owner

Perry Bunker

City/State

Anderson, SC

Club Affiliation

Justified Ryders

Engine

327 bored 30 over and Mutha Thumpr cam done by Ron Bunker

Body/Paint

PPG Corona Cream by owner

Suspension

Replaced springs, Auto City Classic disc brakes, Toyota rearend, slip yoke driveshaft, 500 steering box from Classic Industries

Interior

Cars Inc. factory gold reupholstered and installed by owner and Camille

Sound System

Sony head unit hidden in glovebox, two 8-inch JBL pre-amped box installed by owner

Wheels/Tires

13-inch OG Zenith 56-spoke wire wheels, 5:20 Premium Sportways