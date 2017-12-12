A longtime fan of lowriding, Roger Tovar—like most of us—had always dreamed of owning a 1963 Impala. But while most of us slept and continued dreaming, Roger woke up and made his dream come to fruition.

Before long, he spotted a 1963 Impala that had been parked for over 20 years in Temecula, California. The car was complete and in a slow state of deterioration, so on a whim Roger stopped by to see if it was for sale. The owner had no interest in letting it go but Roger asked the owner to give him a shot at rebuilding it and giving the Impala another lease on life. Hearing that, the owner seemed to have pondered the thought, but after it was presented with an offer of $14,000 cash, the owner had a change of heart and let it go.

As the third owner of the 1963, Roger had plans to bring it back to life in a simple yet traditional fashion. He wanted a cruiser that could double as a daily driver and so began his quest for a tried, tested, and true lowrider. Luckily for him, the factory inline-six worked perfectly, so all he had to do was change fluids and the necessary accessories. For body and paint, he took the 1963 to S&S Paint and Body where they straightened the panels and doused it in a soothing tan color, followed by Mike D. laying root beer patterns on the top and dash. Jonathan Mercado then came in and added striping before it was sent to A+ Automotive to have the frame reinforced and the hydraulic setup installed.

Moving onto the interior, it was fully revamped with the help of his daughter. It was a tedious build with plenty of sweat equity but the final day was spent hammering on a set of wire wheels and doing a final cleanup.

Special thanks go out to his daughter for installing the interior and his good friends MacKenzie Tovar and Kennedy T.

1963 Chevrolet Impala

Vehicle Nickname

Mack 1-0

Owner

Roger Tovar

City/State

Oceanside, CA

Club

North County Classics

Engine

Straight-six

Body/Paint

Tan with root beer brown patterns

Suspension

Two Black Magic pumps and six batteries

Interior

Two-tone brown leather interior in original pattern

Sound

Pioneer deck with amp and 6×9-inch MA Audio mids and a Base Line 10-inch subwoofer

Wheels/Tires

13-inch Zenith with two wing knockoffs and Remington 155/80R13 tire