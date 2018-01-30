At an event as massive as the Grand National Roadster Show there is no shortage of neck-breaking, jaw-dropping rides. It’s almost amazing that they don’t have a category for most jaws dropped, but if they did a definite contender for the First Place title would be Sue and Tad Leach’s 1958 Lincoln Continental convertible, “Maybellene.”

Built by Kindig-it Design in Salt City Utah, Kindig-it started with a custom Art Morrison air-ride chassis that they re-unibodied to fit custom-built belly pans. Kindig-it also reworked the body themselves, smoothing out the handles and building custom cowl panels, hood, and hood bubble, as well as custom-made front and rear grilles and bumpers that they had tucked and smoothed before spraying it down with a coat of AkzoNobel Modern Classikk Teal Later.

Underneath the custom hood bubble is a Ryan Falconer Racing Engines all-aluminum 600ci V-12 with twin Magnuson Superchargers mated to a 4L80E by GM Performance, which from we heard makes close to 950 hp, while inside the cabin is a Beer Foam Beige leather and Mercedes Beige Carpet by JS Custom Interior.

To top everything off, Maybellene is rolling on a set of EVOD custom one-off wheels with built-in whitewalls designed by Dave Kindig and wrapped in Pirelli tires.

After doing a bit of googling we discovered that “Maybellene” is already quite famous having made appearances at the 2017 SEMA Show where it won the Goodguys Gold Award and Best Paint and has also been featured on Bitchin’ Rides on Velocity.