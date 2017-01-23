Since I was a little kid in Poland I always liked cars. Under the communist regime there were shortages of everything in Poland. At times, it would get so bad that certain stores would have nothing but vinegar in stock. It was similar when it came to cars.

I clearly remember my dad’s Fiat 126p, popularly called “Maluch,” which means small because it literally was that small. Other mass-produced cars like Fiat 125p (called “Duzy Fiat” because it was that big), or “Polonez” or even “Syrena” were the only cars I’d seen when I was little. Later on we started seeing Japanese and other imported cars but never really saw a true American classic car—at least I didn’t! For me it was only possible to see them in movies or music videos. I remember we used to have a satellite dish that allowed us to have western television channels and mostly music channels, like German VIVA or MTV, with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and Dr Dre videos of them cruising and hopping in lowriders down the street—that was my way of seeing America back then.

I was born in 1985 in Poland. When I was 12 years old I applied for a Visa to visit my family in the States. This was my first vacation in the United States and it was also the first time I saw classic cars and lowriders with my own eyes. I fell in love. I was still too young to work and buy one, but I knew I would eventually leave Poland to make my dream come true.

In 2004 I left Poland and moved to Chicago seeking a better life. I found myself a job in construction as a window and door installer and began slowly saving up money to buy a project car. In the meantime I was helping my buddy Marcin from Poland (who is the owner of “Familia 65”) with ordering car parts and shipping them to Poland to help him make his car dream come true. Lots of hours on the phone with Marcin talking about lowriders, parts, engines, and so on, only made me want to buy the classic car sooner! I finally started doing some research about what would fit my style and budget to be my dream lowrider. I was quickly becoming a G-body fan and found a Regal for sale in the Chicago suburbs. With cash in hand, and without even thinking, I bought it, and my project started.

The car was all original when I bought it, sitting on some ugly 22s. During the entire process (three years) I restored the whole interior to look original. The car was painted beautiful Metallic Baby Blue. Everything else was restored (after reading car manuals and books, along with a lot of help from Marcin over the phone). Trim, bezels, headlights, taillights, grille, emblems, and delicate pinstriping were done later on. After two years of hard work and saving up for the setup it was finally time to make it a real lowrider! I decided to go with two CCE Competition pumps setups, even though I didn’t have the car ready yet. Suspension parts were chromed out to give the undercarriage a nice and tasty look. Trunk nicely finished with chrome pumps and carpet matching the interior color, as well as 14-inch wheels from Galaxy Wire Wheels with custom painted spokes to match the color of the car.

I was always attending local car shows and started making friends in the car club communities. With help from some people from different Chicago lowrider car clubs, the “RegaliciouS” was born! After consulting with Marcin, and getting to know the history about the Rollerz Only Car Club (which he was already in), and meeting all the criteria and standards, I joined too! I can proudly say that we are the only two Polish members to represent Rollerz Only as a Polish chapter!

I still work in construction, so my schedule is work, wife, kids, and family time during the week, working on the car or my other “toys” in my free time. I attend weekend car shows and picnics during the summer, as well as late-night cruises with my wife and kids, or alone. Till the wheels fall off!

1986 Buick Regal

Vehicle Name

RegaliciouS

Owner

Piotr Plonowski

Country

Poland

Car Club

Rollerz Only, Poland Chapter

Engine

Olds 307, THM200 trans, dual exhaust

Body/Paint

Sandblasted glass (patterns and car club logos), Metallic Baby Blue

Interior

original design in velour/leather

Sound System

Kenwood head unit, Pioneer speakers

Wheels/Tires

14-inch Galaxy wire wheels