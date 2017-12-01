At just 18 years old, David Thompson enlisted in the United States Navy to steer himself out of trouble. He went on to serve as an operation specialist in the Combat Information Center (CIC) and took part in Operation Desert Strike. After three years of service, he was medically discharged and that’s when he joined his children’s mother in South Carolina to start yet another chapter in life.

Growing up, David was intrigued by the custom car world. He loved everything about them and went through a barrage of cars, including a 1966 Cougar equipped with gold Daytons. That passion was something he couldn’t escape, and in 2009 David purchased a Dodge Charger that underwent three color changes before finding the one he wanted. In fact, he didn’t find the right color until his daughter stepped in and picked the color you see here.

Growing up, music was something David could connect with. He had a deep appreciation for Prince, and much of the artist’s music brought back childhood memories, so he paid homage to the iconic musician by dedicating his build to Purple Rain—the 1984 soundtrack for the movie of the same name. By utilizing dark colors with accents of a deep purple, he went to work and started to revamp the interior. With the help of Slick, a Chrysler 300 SRT8 interior was installed after all the factory fart catchers were reupholstered and accented with purple. To add emphasis to the theme, “Purple Rain” was embroidered into the seats, and custom door panels were also added. While perusing the Web, David ran across images of NFL player Thomas Davis’ Rolls-Royce and he was taken back by the stargaze roof, so David had the entire roof of his vehicle interlaced with fiber optics to mimic the dreamy headliner.

To complete the build, he wanted to alter the stance of his ride, so with the guidance and tutelage of friends Jason Perdue and Jonathan Rivers (Phaze 3 Kustoms) he installed a full AccuAir e-Level suspension system. Looking to take a different approach on his wheel selection, he swayed from the more common Asanti and Forgiato brands and opted for a set of Savini Wheels. David then connected Tiarra Luxury Grilles and had a custom Purple Rain grille made.

The final mods came by way of decals that represented Swift Car Club. He decided to join the Swift Family due to all of their years of media recognition, but more importantly the local chapter had treated him like family long before he was ever able to bless them with Purple Rain. In closing we’d like to thank all who have served, and all who have spent their time protecting the freedoms we daily enjoy.

2008 Dodge Charger

Vehicle Nickname

Purple Rain

Owner

David Thompson

City/State

Florence, SC

Club Affiliation

Swift

Engine

3.5 V-6 Diablo 93 custom tune JBA headers, Pypes cat-back exhaust, Airaid cold-air filter, 300-amp high-output alternator, R1 Concepts slotted and drilled premium rotors

Body/Paint

House of Kolor Voodoo Violet by Jonathon Rivers at Phaze 3 Kustoms, custom-painted 2010 Mopar taillights, aftermarket headlights, custom cut front fenders with LEDs, custom Purple Rain Tiarra grille by Tiarra Luxury Grilles, custom fiberglass wing, SRT fully functional hood, SRT front bumper

Suspension

KW adjustable coilover, universal air bagovers, AccuAir e-Level air management, two ViAir 400c compressors

Interior

Black leather, suede purple stitching by Slick at Stitches By Slick, Rolls-Royce starlight ceiling done by owner

Sound System

Pioneer AVIC Nex8200 head unit, two Addictive Audio 12-inch version 4 subwoofers, Pure 250.1 amplifier, two 13.4 Pure amplifiers, four Krome Audio Neo8, eight Krome Audio KA6.5, four Krome Audio ST50 super tweeters, four Krome Audio Neo 30t

Wheels/Tires

24×9 and 24×10 Savini SV29 XLT, 275/25/24 Delinte D8

Shout-Outs

David wants to thank his fellow men and women of the armed forces for their dedication to this country. A special thanks to his Swift family as well as everyone at Phaze 3 Kustoms, Stitched by Slick, Abnormal Kustoms, Tiarra Luxury Grilles, Digital Design who made U.S.-built subwoofers specifically for Purple Rain. A very special thank you goes to David’s mother and father, even though they are no longer with us, and thank you to his beautiful daughter Aniyah for not only choosing the color but for loving the passion that she and David share together.