When Brooklyn native Mike Guptar began working on his project car he entered with enthusiasm. Hours later he’d quickly abandon the project. You see, it didn’t take long for him to realize that it was going to need a whole hell of a lot of work. Knowing just how long it was going to take, he couldn’t bear the thought of having nothing to cruise for that length of time, so he left it to sit and instead purchased a former club member’s 1984 Cadillac De Ville.

In much better condition than the 1959 it still needed plenty of work, so he began by purchasing a 1990 Cadillac to be used as a parts car. From it, he’d strip the front clip, rear bumper, and just about everything compatible. “I transplanted everything I could from the 1990-1984, including the interior to get that updated look.” The car then went to S&R Autobody where they doused the body in metallic blue. A year later, the car still wasn’t complete but his desire to cruise got the best of him so he began cruising the car as-is.

During that time he saw a photo of a Cadillac with power quarter windows and he was taken aback. He also knew he could do the same but take it a step further by making the back window roll down as well. Wasting no time, he got to work and after a few more cruises he was ready to finish off everything else on the list. He started by having Marvin Shivnarain lay out roof patterns in candy blues and greens while also adding some light blue and gold ‘striping on the body. Mike then dropped in a two-pump setup while Arian Ali installed the beat.

Not one to be rushed, Mike now has a superclean Caddy that he’s proud of and plans on jumping back on the 1959 rag. It’ll only be a matter of time before he’s done, but if it turns out anything like his Caddy it’s sure to become the follow-up that everyone’ll be talking about for years to come.

1984 Cadillac Coupe De Ville

Nickname

Absolut Brooklyn

Owner

Mike Guptar

City/State

Brooklyn, NY

Club

Drastic Auto Club

Engine

Stock 307

Body/Paint

1990 front clip and rear bumper, PPG Mystic Ocean Blue with candy blue and green patterns on the roof

Suspension

Two ProHopper pumps with four Trojan batteries

Interior

1990 pillow-top seats in blue leather

Sound

Pioneer double-din with Memphis speakers and Kicker subwoofers

Wheels/Tires

13-inch double gold Daytons with Milestar 155/80R13s

Shout-Outs

Brothers Tage and Danny, fellow Drastic members, his wife, Natalie, and kids Mikey and Sasha for always being supportive