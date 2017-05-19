Central Street in Phoenix has long served as the local boulevard for many years. Like most cruising spots, it has its fair share of stories to tell, and if the streets really could talk they would tell a tall tale—and many of them at that. But amidst those stories are many that would revolve around the birth of many lowriding enthusiasts. For Miguel Hernandez, this is exactly where his lowrider story began.

Long before life’s obligations came knocking, a young and carefree Miguel could be found on Central Street cruising in one of his two lowriders. As the years passed, those cruising days were replaced with a cruise down the aisle of love with his wife, Mily. Soon after, a growing family became top priority and the necessities of life eventually led him to sell his prized lowriders—although he vowed to one day build another.

As time went on and life’s responsibilities started to drain his accounts, his dreams started to slowly take the back seat. Fortunately for him, Mily never forgot his sacrifice, and one day when he least expected it, Mily surprised Miguel with a 1963 Chevy Impala as a gesture of her gratitude. Together, they embarked on a restoration voyage to make this Impala worthy enough to cruise down Central. The build became just as beautiful as the process itself.

“The car was in decent shape,” Miguel says. “We started by updating the original 327 with chrome aftermarket parts, then accented them with hand-engraved designs. The factory power windows were given a once-over and an original green interior kit was installed by Chapo’s Upholstery.” Arizona native, Chavo, was called upon to complete the custom Turquoise paintjob. He adorned the vehicle with his signature patterns, ‘striping, and leafing to the roof, trunk, and sides of the car. “I wanted to roll on what I had back in the day,” Miguel says … referring to the OG Truespoke wire wheels he had recently refurbished.

In the end, this build is one that speaks volumes about the core of lowriding. We are a compassionate bunch who focuses on family first. “I want to thank everyone who helped us out,” Miguel says. And of course a huge thank you is sent out to his wife because without her kind gesture of love none of this would have been possible.

1963 Chevy Impala

Nickname

El Matute

Owner

Miguel & Mily Hernandez

Car Club

Klique

City/State

Phoenix, AZ

Engine

Original 327 with chrome and engraved accents

Upholstery

Original Green with OG seatbelts and power windows

Body/Paint

Turquoise Green with patterns and pinstriping

Suspension

Custom airbags with six switches

Wheels/Tires

13-inch Truespoke wire wheels