Born and raised in Guanajuato, Mexico, Miguel Carillo grew up around cars and he’s no stranger to customization—especially when it comes to lowriding. But ask him when he first fell in love and he’ll tell you it was when he first laid eyes on a Chevy Caprice Classic. From that day on, he knew that one day he’d own his own square body and turn it into something great. That day came in 1993.

A painter by trade, Miguel took on two jobs: a painter by day, and a taxi driver by night. Having two jobs helped him earn the extra income needed to support his family, but as his craft got better he wound up getting an offer in Denver. The offer was to become an apprentice for a professional painter, but moving meant he’d have to sell his Caprice in order to relocate from Mexico to Colorado.

With the Caprice sold and the family settled and relocated, he took to work with pride and months into his job something random occurred-he saw a 1989 Chevy Caprice Classic sitting in a car lot. He told his friend to pull over, he got off, gave the car a one-over, and after a bit of haggling, Miguel drove away with the Caprice for a mere $1,500.

With a slipping transmission, and a weak motor, he was still able to make it out to see his friend Chito Gutierrez from Firme Image Car Club-the one responsible for rebuilding and fortifying the entire drivetrain. From there, his friend Tomas Quiroz stepped in to massage out all the flaws before doing a complete color change. Because of those helping hands, and the generosity of Firme Image, he decided that it would only be right to join them.

In that act alone, Miguel displayed a great amount of appreciation and loyalty to those who helped him along the way, and it’s yet another great reminder about what truly defines our scene.

1989 Chevrolet Caprice

Vehicle Nickname

El Caprichoso

Owner

Miguel Angel Carrillo

City/State

Salt Lake City, UT

Club Affiliation

Firme Image

Body/Paint

House of Kolor Kandy Red done by Tomas Quiroz, pinstriping by Gary Jenson, engraving by Tommy’s Engraving from Los Angeles

Engine

305, chrome plated by Denver Chrome

Suspension

Air Lift with two ViAir compressors, 10 switches installed by Robert’s Tires & Wheels in Denver, undercarriage chromed by Salt Lake Chrome

Interior

Ostrich dash, gray leather seats

Sound System

Kenwood head unit, two Rockford Fosgate amplifiers, nine TV screens, two 12-inch Rockford Fosgate subwoofers, installed by Lupiyo at Sound Warehouse

Wheels/Tires

14×7 Masterpiece engraved wire wheels, 5.20 Premium Sportways