Sometimes life throws you a curveball to test your conviction. For Bryan Loconto of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that curveball came by accident—literally.

Bryan grew up on a quiet street in Pembroke Pines, Florida, and remembers the first time he saw a Buick Regal three-wheeling down the street. “It was like something out of a movie,” Bryan tells LRM. “It just mesmerized me.” It wasn’t until he was 19 that he was able to start building his first vehicle, purchasing a 1964 Impala.

He realized that what he needed was something he could get in and start every time as well as safely cruise the streets without any complications. In 2011, Bryan came across a 1961 Chevy Impala convertible that was absolutely stunning. Without hesitation he purchased the car and brought it home. Anxious to customize it and enjoy the new classic, he, his wife, Pamela, and friends, Lisa and Marisa, jumped in to cruise it for the first time. As they were cruising a lady clearly not paying attention slammed into the new Impala on a busy street, crushing the front end and sending his wife face first into the dashboard.

With physical scrapes and bruises, the Locontos were healing quickly but Bryan’s dream car was in shambles. The next nine months were spent hunting down original parts and having the entire car put back together piece by piece. Once the Chevy finally made it back to normal, Bryan added disc brakes for safety as well as upgraded the suspension by having Keith’s Rod & Custom help with that process. The next step was putting in a reliable motor that could have the power and durability that the stock 348 big-block lacked. He purchased an LS2 out of a Pontiac G8 and Infamous Customs did the work of installing it.

Throughout all the vehicles Bryan has owned over the years, he has never entered them in a Lowrider show. Once his 1961 was completed, he proudly displayed it for the first time at the Miami Super Show to an overwhelmingly positive response.

He wishes to thank his beautiful wife for her hard head and loving support that has constantly motivated him to succeed. A special thanks to Jose and Flaco at Infamous Customs; T and Chico at Bulletproof Customs; Keith, Brad, and Jade at Keith’s Rod & Custom; and, most importantly, his parents for allowing the use of their garage and yard as a shop for the Chevy. Bryan has proved that even through extreme diversity, he persevered to make his dream of having a flawless Chevy Impala a reality. Bryan is already grooming his young son, Lucca, to participate in the Lowrider culture and he will eventually pass along “Wreckless” to his son.

1961 Chevrolet Impala

Owner

Bryan Loconto

City/State

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Vehicle Nickname

Wreckless

Body/Paint

PPG Toyota Super White; PPG Chrysler Inferno Red Pearlcoat done by Bulletproof Customs in Davie, FL; HID headlights

Engine

LS2 6.0, steel block, aluminum heads, Wilson FAST intake manifold, Wilson FAST Fuel Rails, muscle rod headers, chrome March pulley system, Vintage Air, Griffin four-core radiator with dual electric fans, MagnaFlow exhaust, Fuel Tanks fuel cell with inline pump, 4L80E transmission done by Infamous Customs in Davie, FL

Suspension

Stock springs, drop spindles, disc brakes done by Keith’s Rod & Custom in Fort Lauderdale, FL

Interior

stock re/white, VHX Dakota Digital dashboard done by Infamous Customs

Sound System

Pioneer Bluetooth head unit, Pioneer components done by Infamous Customs

Wheels/Tires

14×7 Dayton Wire Wheels, 175/75R14 Hankook tires