The car building process includes education and years of constant evolution. Most of us begin to earn our lowrider stripes when we graduate from a two-stage to a candy paintjob. We eventually get our master’s degree when we finally begin to add those custom touches, like pinstriping, patterns, and chrome throughout the car. Jesus Olivarria, of Tucson, Arizona, whose first lowrider was a Dodge Dart, has definitely come a long way and has now received a Lowrider Diploma with his latest creation: a 1983 Cadillac named Root De Ville.

First was a visit to Pete Vasquez, who layered the body with a silver base flake and then added his unique blend of House of Kolor Root Beer Brown. Fernando Holguin then added a variety of gold, orange, and brown pattern combinations throughout the car, including the molded custom frame.

A 1968 Chevy 350 small-block was rebuilt and dressed up with chrome and billet accessories, along with custom polished hard lines and upgraded to four-wheel disc brakes. Jorge’s Upholstery in Tucson sewed together the custom tan tweed and brown leather interior and added the refurbished original woodgrain dash console. From there, the Cadillac was off to visit Mando, of Hi Low Hydraulics, where a custom-made chrome two-pump setup adorned with Krazy Kutting’s signature engraving was installed. Special ordered 13×7 Galaxy Wire Wheels with matching powdercoated spokes were then mounted onto Coker Premium Sport 5.20s. With Royal Plating of Tucson completing the vehicle’s chrome and polishing, the final step of this creation was the installation of a complete Clarion audio system, which includes a built-in dash head unit and two monitors in the trunk … all powered by two MTX amplifiers. With Jesus’ education complete and lowrider degree in hand, he has finally begun putting his knowledge to work, taking trophy after trophy at every event he enters.

Jesus would like to personally thank Pete Vasquez, Fernando Holguin, his children, mom, and all the Groupe Car Club members who lent a hand. “I could not have done it without you.”

1983 Cadillac Coupe De Ville

Nickname

Root De Ville

Owner

Jesus Olivarria

Car Club

Groupe

City

Tucson, AZ

Engine

1968 Chevy 350 with chrome and billet accessories along with custom polished hard lines and four-wheel disc brakes

Upholstery

Jorge Upholstery in Tucson put together the tan tweed and brown leather patterns

Body/Paint

Pete Vasquez layered the flaked Silver base with a unique blend of House of Kolor Root Beer Brown. Fernando Holguin added a variety of pattern combinations.

Suspension

Mando of Hi Low Hydraulics provided the chrome two-pump setup adorned with Krazy Kutting’s signature engraving

Wheels/Tires

The special-ordered 13×7 Galaxy Wire Wheels were mounted onto Coker Premium Sport 5.20s