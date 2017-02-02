hot rods custom stuffs 1966 buick riviera gs passenger side front view See all 11 photos

Wandering around the Grand National Roadster Show we were pleasantly surprised when we discovered gold (literally) with this 1966 Buick Riviera GS.

Built by Hot Rods & Custom Stuff in Escondido, California, this Rivi is powered by a 425ci Buick Nailhead dual-quad GS and is rolling on 18-inch CCCylewheels with one-off center caps and a AccuAir Suspension. On the outside Hot Rods & Custom Stuff powdercoated the chassis as well as shaved and chopped the body and added reshaped and fitted bumpers and custom glass before giving the entire thing a House of Kolor custom-mixed gold, pearl, flaked, and Pagan Gold Candy paintjob.

hot rods custom stuffs 1966 buick riviera gs driver side rear quarter view

Seeing this on display at the Grand National Roadster Show it was a bit of a surprise that nobody was wearing sunglasses while staring at it, considering how bright and shiny it was.

