Wandering around the Grand National Roadster Show we were pleasantly surprised when we discovered gold (literally) with this 1966 Buick Riviera GS.

Built by Hot Rods & Custom Stuff in Escondido, California, this Rivi is powered by a 425ci Buick Nailhead dual-quad GS and is rolling on 18-inch CCCylewheels with one-off center caps and a AccuAir Suspension. On the outside Hot Rods & Custom Stuff powdercoated the chassis as well as shaved and chopped the body and added reshaped and fitted bumpers and custom glass before giving the entire thing a House of Kolor custom-mixed gold, pearl, flaked, and Pagan Gold Candy paintjob.

Seeing this on display at the Grand National Roadster Show it was a bit of a surprise that nobody was wearing sunglasses while staring at it, considering how bright and shiny it was.