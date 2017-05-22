Preserving our past plays a pivotal role in ensuring that history is not forgotten for the future. As a society, we learn from our past actions, ideas, discoveries, and movements. Documenting former experiences creates a timeless capsule of profound achievements that allows us to step back in time and live in that historic moment.

Cragar Wheel, a brand enriched with nostalgic appeal, knows all too well the importance of historic preservation. Over 50 years ago, the Cragar brand brought new meaning to performance racing through groundbreaking innovation and progressive ideas. Producing a wheel that not only provided high-quality material, but also exuded an admirable swagger of classic style is what gives Cragar wheels its unique allure.

As the world turns and time seems to fly faster each day, the efforts of documenting history grows increasingly important. The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) understands this importance and gives new light to the significance of automotive history. The organization’s mission includes documenting historic vehicles to the National Historic Vehicle Register, sharing best practice guidelines of authentic examples of our automotive past, promoting historical significance of the automobile, and protecting our automotive past though education and legislative support.

In an effort to bring our automotive history to present day, the HVA had its 3rd Annual Cars at the Capital at The National Mall in Washington, D.C. April 12-May 4, 2017. This automotive heritage event showcased three influential vehicles of their time: a 1964 Chevrolet Impala, a 1932 Ford V-8, and a 1951 Mercury coupe.

On display April 12-19, 2017 was the beloved “Gypsy Rose.” Equipped with fresh Cragar S/S wheels, the 1964 Chevrolet Impala Lowrider will give viewers the chance to gaze at impeccable vehicle detailing and custom restoration. From the paintjob to the shag-style pink interior, Gypsy Rose serves as a memento of heritage, culture, and lifestyle.

As it cruised in East L.A. in the ’70s, the lowrider attracted attention around the world. Gypsy Rose starred in the opening of the ’70s sitcom Chico and the Man and was featured on the cover of Lowrider magazine in 1980.

The Cragar S/S is the classic-style wheel that started it all back in the late ’60s and early ’70s for all lowriders. You just can’t go wrong with the timeless styling of the Cragar S/S Super Sport wheels, as they are still the popular look of wheels, especially for the retro-style lowrider craze out there today. The Gypsy Rose classically rolled into history as it was recorded into the National Historic Vehicle Register in partnership with the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Historic American Engineering Record. The recording will be permanently archived in the U.S. Library of Congress.

The Cragar brand is so honored to be a part of such an iconic vehicle. With every piece of preserved history allows another legend to live on.

