Lowriding is considered a lifestyle to most, but ask anyone who’s been involved firsthand and they just may tell you that it’s an addiction. In fact, once she gets her hands around you and your wallet, you’ll crave her, need her, and you’ll do just about anything to be with her. In short, we’re all junkies to this lifestyle we call lowriding and when you’re addicted, you’ll do anything for your next fix.

You’ll spend endless nights dreaming about getting that missing or rare piece, and when it comes time for car show season, you’ll spend every waking moment trying to figure out how to get her done. But don’t take my advice; learn from someone who’s been there and learn from someone who’s just completed their dream bomb.

Candelario “Cande” Cedano is no stranger to the lowrider scene. With an addiction that began at the age of 10, he was first stuck after attending a local car show in Tijuana, Mexico. Known best for his 1949 Chevy pickup, which he aptly named “Blvd Junkie,” his truck became a staple on the Las Vegas landscape for many years. Yet as with any addiction, when you’re hooked, you’re hooked, and for Cande he needed a new fix, which is why he eventually traded his beloved truck of 15 years for a 1953 Chevy Bel Air convertible—a project that kick-started a new restoration adventure.

Fortunately for Cande, he didn’t have to travel far to begin his journey. As the owner of Boulevard Customs in Las Vegas, Cande and his crew got right to work and covered the entire body in a Chroma-Base Olive and Forest Green three-stage paint. Felix deZigns came in to add some contrasting pinstripe lines of Mint Green and gold leafing. While M&J Plating was refinishing all the original metalwork, Abel at Soto’s Upholstery was installing dark green leather interior with old-style inserts and vintage aftermarket gauges. With a custom airbag suspension installed and new wire wheels with 5/20-13 Premium Sport bolted in place, it was finally time for this Boulevard Junkie to cruise the World Famous Las Vegas Strip.

While Cande has no intention of attending rehab, he did have intentions of thanking all who helped him. From his friends to family, he is thankful for their support, but in the end it’s his wife, Yvette, who has not only supported his addiction but also his lifestyle.

1953 Chevy Bel Air

Nickname

Yerba Mala

Owner

Candelario Cedano

Car Club

Pachucos

City/State

Las Vegas, NV

Engine

Chevy 350 with dual Offenhauser carb intake

Upholstery

Dark green leather stitched into original designs

Body/Paint

Chroma-base Olive Green with accenting Forest Green

Suspension

Custom airbags with four switches

Wheels/Tires

13×7 Zenith 72-spoke cross-laced wire wheels