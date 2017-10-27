When it comes to lowriding—let alone any niche market of car customizing—what you’ll find is that it’s a primarily male-dominated sport. And while only a small handful of women get involved, when they do, they seem to take on a spectacular fervor to make their mark. For Rachel Vasquez, of Las Vegas, she’s turned the tables on the lowrider game and built a car that’s worthy of the attention it receives. Bought as a nearly completed car, Rachel knew she had to work extra hard to make it her own—especially if she wanted to fly a Majestics Car Club plaque. But this Las Vegas local isn’t shy of gambling; she was in it to win it.

With a House of Kolor Candy Brandywine already covering her canvas, she decided to accent the paint with a multitude of tape shade patterns, gold/silver leafing and pinstriping. An upgrade in the interior was a must. For that, Wizard’s Custom Interiors created custom patterns and draped them over the original seats. To be taken seriously, Rachel understood that her hydraulic system had to be able to compete with the big boys, so soon after the frame was fully wrapped, painted, and pinstriped, Ron and the crew at Black Magic Hydraulics installed one of their infamous custom piston pumps powered by eight batteries, which power the 8-inch strokes up front and 16-inch strokes out back.

With the complete chrome undercarriage bolted up, the final step was to hammer on the gold Zenith wire wheels with a set of 155/80-13 Tiger Paw radials massaged onto them. To complete the build, all the bells and whistles were double-checked and after a final tune, the time had come to show the boys how it is done. In the end, Rachel was approved to fly a plaque, but more importantly she’s taken on the world of lowriding with style and serves as further proof that the house will always win.

1988 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme

Nickname

Solitary

Owner

Raquel Vasquez

Car Club

Majestics

City

Las Vegas, NV

Engine

1988 V-8 3.5L with chrome upgrades

Upholstery

Multiple tan leathers and suede inserts

Body/Paint

Candy Brandywine with accenting tape shade patterns and gold leafing

Suspension

Fully wrapped frame with a custom Black Magic piston pump setup

Wheels/Tires

13-inch center gold American wire wheels