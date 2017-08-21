The ’90s were arguably some of the best times for the Lowrider community. With lowriders in almost every music video on TV and every car show getting bigger and bigger, lowriding was beginning to reach a whole new audience. Yet even more important than those advancements were the people involved. From the spectators to the youngsters admiring the cars, the one thing that’s important to mention is that those same spectators would eventually be called upon to carry the torch for the lifestyle we all love and respect.

Sal Paz Jr. was one of those people in the audience. His parents had taken him to all the local car shows as he was growing up. While helping his brothers Sam and Sebastian build lowrider bikes, he learned valuable lessons in customizing and welding. Lessons that would one day help him with his own projects. One came in the form of a 1982 Buick Regal, which a fellow Groupe Car Club member had recently put up for sale. The car he acquired was nearly complete, and although several upgrades had already been finished, the vehicle still needed some TLC.

First on the list was the upgrade of front and rear suspension, which was fully engraved and then chrome and gold-plated. Maneuvering this new undercarriage would be a newly chromed Reds “old-school” hydraulic setup powered by Centennial batteries and two dumps and six switches. Interior duties fell into the hands of Vegas Kustoms in Mesa, Arizona, who cut and sewed the multicolored biscuit tuck ‘n’ roll designs onto the custom swivel seats.

Mirror inlays reflect the vibrant blue and magenta colors on this custom interior, which was completed in a whopping eight days. Needless to say, Sal’s favorite piece of this vehicle is its radical sparkling paintjob. King George of Phoenix is responsible for laying down the purple, magenta, teal, and Candy blues in numerous tape shade and patterns on the sides as well as on the roof.

Of course, no lowrider is complete without a set of wire wheels. Sal decided to give his a custom touch. He powdercoated the spokes blue and then wrapped the wheel with a brand-new set of Coker Premium Sport 5.20s.

“Now it’s my job to continue to keep this lifestyle going,” Sal says. “And nothing brings a smile to my face like seeing the love my daughters have for this sport. They, along with my wife, were right by my side during many long nights in the garage, and for that I will forever be grateful.”

1982 Buick Regal

Nickname

Resurrection

Owner

Sal Paz Jr.

Car Club

Groupe

City

Tucson, AZ

Engine

1982 Buick 3.8 V-6

Upholstery

Blue and magenta biscuit tuck with swivel seats and mirror inlays

Body/Paint

Candy Blue Teal with purple and magenta patterns

Suspension

Blue-painted frame with chrome and gold undercarriage

Wheels/Tires

5.20 Premium Sport Cokers mounted onto 13×7 chrome and powdercoated wire wheels