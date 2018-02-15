When Hugo Reyna set out to build a lowrider he wanted something more than just pretty. He wanted a lowrider with show and go and a classic that wasn’t allergic to the elements, unlike so many of the trailer queens he’d seen in the past. As an avid lowrider who had humble beginnings at just 18 years old, he could never understand why anyone would build a trailer queen, so he chose to build a street soldier, which was appropriately named “El Callejero,” which loosely translated means “The Street.”

Growing up in Southside Chicago, life for Hugo was relatively simple. He grew up like any other kid on the block but his life changed when he laid eyes on a 1963 Impala cruising around Marquette Park. Mesmerized by the look, sound, and action of the Impala he was hooked, and by the time he reached 18 he got his first 1963 Impala, a car he enjoyed for three years until he had to sell it off when news came that he was about to be a father.

While enjoying the fruits of fatherhood, his love for lowriding continued to grow. He still had dreams of getting back into it so once he was financially sound, he started back up with a Regal and years later sold it to his brother. At that point, he wanted to purchase a car that he would keep so he scooped up a 1973 Chevy Caprice Classic from his friend Big O.

Nothing more than a rolling shell, the Caprice Classic was in dire need of a restoration, so his first step was to add a 350 V-8 crate motor. As the car came together, he had the full front suspension chromed out, installed a 1995 Impala SS rearend, followed by disc brakes, and side skirts. Although his past cars had hydraulics, Hugo wanted to try something different, so a full air-ride setup was installed using Slam Specialties bags and ViAir compressors. Paint master Josh Culver (Culver Customs) applied the custom paintjob while all trim was sent out to Perfection Plating for a new lease on life. Finishing touches came by way of Castaneda Engraving, who accented the car in all the right places.

True to his word, Hugo kept his promise to keep El Callejero a street soldier-and that’s exactly what it is. No stranger to the city, his car is a welcomed guest on the streets, and in what is considered an unwritten rule of lowriding he keeps his foot planted on the gas and brings it out whenever he can. He sums it up best when he says, “I have never understood how someone can put all this effort and hard work into a car to just let it sit in the garage or on a trailer.” Hugo adds, “I want to spend every moment I can behind the wheel and enjoy what I’ve built.”

In closing, Hugo wishes to thank Jose V, Big O, Beto, Robert, Sergio, Chris O, and his amazing kids, Claudia and Adrian. In all, they have sacrificed their time to help him create his dream and has reached a pinnacle of success that truly makes him complete.

1973 Chevy Caprice Classic

Nickname

El Callejero

Owner

Hugo Reyna

City/State

Spring Hill, TN

Engine

Crate 350, 350 turbo transmission, engine block and transmission painted to match, disc brakes, Edelbrock EnduraShine carburetor, Professional Products chrome intake, RPC chrome ball milled valve covers, chrome high-amp alternator, two SPAL electric fans, Griffin aluminum racing radiator, pinstriped inner wheelwells by Josh at Culver Customs, chromed hood hinges/springs, Lokar hidden hood release

Body/Paint

House of Kolor Candy Organic Green, Sherwood Pearl base, House of Kolor gold flake, custom grille, headlight bezels, all exterior trim chromed by Lester of Perfection Plating in Nashville, wiper cowl, valance, door handles engraved by Jaime of Castaneda Engraving, 1995 Impala SS rearend, side mirrors from a 1976 Chevy Caprice

Suspension

Cadillac A-arms from Pitbull Hydraulics, Moog brand tie rods/ball joints, Energy Suspension bushings, 1995 Impala SS rearend and trailing arms, chrome Cool Cars 1/2-inch fast airbag kit, Slam Specialties SS7 bags, two chrome ViAir 444c, two 5-gallon air tanks, hardlines by Columbia Rubber N Gasket, installed by Jose Villarreal and owner

Interior

Olive carpet, 1995 Impala SS seats and center console, Pistachio suede and vinyl in a Light Sage Filigree pattern, dash wrapped in pistachio vinyl, painted fiberglass dash speaker pods, pinstriping by Culver Customs

Sound

Alpine head unit, Kicker components, four Kicker 12-inch L7 subwoofers, three Kicker amplifiers

Wheels/Tires

13×7 Culver Custom painted and leafed, two-prong engraved Zenith wire wheels, P155/80R13 Cornell 1000 all-season radials