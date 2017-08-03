Lost in a sea of big-bodied beauties that is Cadillac Fest there was one car in particular that caught my eye: this first-generation Coupe De Ville. I’m not sure if it was the burnt orange paintjob it wore so proudly, the tailfins and body lines of a forgotten era, its body shaved smoother than a baby’s behind, or how it sat slammed to the ground, but like the Sirens of Greek mythology luring sailors with their enchanted melodies, I could hear this burnt orange beauty calling me.

Taking a closer look I could see this Caddy was as beautiful on the inside as it was on the outside, with a diamond-stitched upholstery color-matched to its exterior and an LS motor underhood.

After getting an up-close look I had to learn more about this Coupe De Ville. Unfortunately, I was unable to track down the owner. Luckily for me we live in an age of social media, and after some social media sleuthing on Instagram I was able to find out that this particular Caddy is a 1960 model and that it has quite a degree of Instafame under the hashtag #60VILLN. It’s also no surprise seeing on social media that this King of the Caddies also took home the award for Best Old School Custom.

While there’s only so much I can learn from social media, I hope that if I ever see #60VILLN again I can meet its owner to learn more about her.