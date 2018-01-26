Without a doubt, the 1957 Belair convertible is a dream ride desired by many but Anthony Fuentes has had his fair share of them including owning two at the same time called Fire and Ice. This day and age, it almost seems like everyone has a ’57 convertible. Anthony has never been one to follow, so he decided to go with the less popular ’55 Bel Air and now he owns one of the most eye-catching tri five’s in the show circuit.