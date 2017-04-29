Born in San Diego but raised in Playas de Tijuana, Alani was subjected to varying car cultures. From JDM to lowriding, he witnessed the scene firsthand and it left him with such impact that he decided to combine the best of both worlds.

From the time he picked up his first Lowrider magazine, Alani’s infatuation with custom cars ran deep. Being all about car culture, another turning point in his life was when he moved to Orange County. Once there he was exposed to the Import scene—in specific, the JDM scene.

At the time, the Integra, Civic, and CRX were the main platforms of customization and in turn led him to purchasing a 1994 EX. It was his first fullsized platform that he was able to fix up and his appreciation for sedans over coupes led to the purchase. But this was just the start.

After high school, Alani joined the military and while stationed in North Carolina he moved on up and purchased a 2009 Acura TSX—a name that was engineered from the CL-series Accord sold in Europe, Japan, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. With very little aftermarket parts available for the car, he quickly realized just how difficult it would be to customize, but it did little to stop him.

After spending quite some time figuring out what to do, that’s when it dawned on him to create something that would draw inspiration from the best of both worlds: JDM and lowriding. At one point in time there was a style referenced to as EuroLowrider—a style that was popular in the ’90s and early ’00s. Although the scene had long been dismantled and left for dead, he decided to take some of the styling cues from the market segment and give it a rebirth that was remixed with JDM styling. A far cry from EuroLowriding, Alani’s combination of elements make for a killer sedan and even JDM enthusiasts can recognize game when the see it. At first glance, the first thing that lets you know that Alani is large and in charge are the wheels. The Work VS-XX wheels are classics in the JDM market and the stance and tire stretch are further indication that Alani has no time to play games.

To begin the build, the Acura went south of the border to South Side Customs were Cesar “Choche” Sanchez slapped patterns on the dash, roof, and trunk. Victor Lagunas installed the custom air system setup in the trunk before the car made its way back. With the car back in the States, Alani sent out a bunch of pieces to Engrave It Inc. to get the custom touch and had Jonathan Mercado add some leafing and ‘striping.

Since its completion, the Acura has won multiple awards, including a few “Best of Show,” received a lot of attention, and he single handedly showed us how a mix of cultures can make for a clean and spectacular ride that appeals all across the board.

2009 Acura TSX

Vehicle Nickname

Rebirth of the Euro

Owner

Ira Alani Fouquette Munoz

City/State

San Diego, CA

Club

NvUS

Engine

Honda K24Z3 2.4L with CT-Engineering supercharger kit, Eaton M62 blower, and an Injen short ram intake

Body/Paint

Custom PPG blue pearl paint with multiple House of Kolor Oriental Blue, Majik blue pearl, and Cobalt Blue patterns

Suspension

Airrex Air Suspension with two ViAir comperssors and four custom two-gallon tanks

Interior

Reupholstered racing-style seats in tooled black leather and blue suede

Sounds

JL Audio W712-inch subwoofer and 400-watt amplifier

Wheels/Tires

Works VS-XX 18-inch wheels with Falken Azenis FK453 tires