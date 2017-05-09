Growing up in the suburbs of Chicago, Bernie Gomez had to fight for everything. “We didn’t have a lot of money,” Bernie tells LRM. “We were a one-income family and unless it was a priority I couldn’t get it.” But that didn’t stop Bernie from finding alternative means to getting what he wanted. During routine trips to the grocery store, a young Bernie wasn’t able to buy the latest issue of Lowrider, so instead he sat in the magazine aisle reading through it.

At the time, Bernie’s father owned a 1990 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham that was purchased new. After years of service, it was passed onto his sister. Within months of her receiving it, the head gasket blew, she had backed it into a pole outside the house, and from there it was left for dead parked beside the house. Looking to bring it back to life, Bernie went to work piece-by-piece. The metal was all replaced and once the body was straightened out he brought the paint back to life.

Ultimately the plan was just to have a cruiser, but that all changed when he made a trip to California.

Chicago is no California when it comes to weather and lowriding. Bernie knew it, but he was still determined to be able to compete at those levels, so he reached out to his club for help. At the call of help, Imaginations Car Club decided that they would put all hands on deck to do a makeover on the Fleetwood. The vinyl top was removed and replaced with metal along with a moonroof added by club member Hector. Bernie reached out to John at Payless Autobody for a complete custom blend of greens and ‘flakes throughout. Mike from Houston was flown in to lay down graphics to set the Caddy apart from the rest. When it came time for the suspension, Bernie chose a deluxe Hoppo’s setup with club member Gonzo completing the install.

Bernie wishes to thank everyone who had a hand in the build, including John and Ricardo at Payless Autobody, Johnny at Custom Addicts, A&R Chrome & Millennium Polishing, Hector OG Moonroofs, Houston’s Sic713, pinstriper Jerry Chingas, Johnny Greenreaper, and all his Imaginations club brothers.

There are two types of people in this world, those who like Star Wars and those that don’t. Bernie and his son, Danny, are both self-proclaimed Star Wars aficionados. Kashyyyk, the green jungle planet of the Wookiees, reminded Danny of the colors and style that his father put on his custom Cadillac, so the nickname stuck.

1990 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham

Vehicle Nickname

Kashyyyk

Owner

Bernie Gomez

City/State

Chicago, IL

Club Affiliation

Imaginations

Engine

307 Oldsmobile V-8, Edelbrock carburetor, A&R Chrome & Millennium polishing did the chrome plating

Body/Paint

Sparkle EFX Ice Green and Moss Green pearl, Sparkle EFX sand flake on roof, House of Kolor green and gold candy graphics, molded front bumper, stainless steel front horizontal grille from Krazy Kutting, shaved gutter rails, vinyl top removed, 44-inch moonroof by Hector at OG Moonroofs

Suspension

Emilio from Northlake reinforced the frame, powdercoated Roman Gold at CPC in Joliet, two Hoppo’s pumps, CCE sideport blocks, Pesco aircraft accumulators, six Deka batteries

Interior

Beige synthetic leather done by Don Victor at Midway Upholstery, steering wheel re-stitched, and horn area removed

Sound System

JVC head unit, Kicker components, 8-inch Kicker subwoofer, Audio Precision amplifier

Wheels/Tires

Dayton Wire Wheels with short ears, Hankook 714