Nothing affects our lives like necessity. It’s what forces us to make choices, it’s what develops our ability to be creative. And while necessity is said to be the mother of invention, it not only changes the conditions of our life, but the way we live it-and this ultimately is the storyline for one Georjah James.

“At the time, I didn’t haven’t a car to drive to work,” Georjah says. Fortunately for her, Tyler Vanderwall (now her fiance) had a Lincoln Town Car parked at his shop. The Lincoln was lowered on a set of Dayton wire wheels and not only did it become her mode of transportation, but a vehicle that would change her perception on lowriding. Driving a “lowrider” was a new experience for her, and like most, she fell in love with the attention, admiration, and feeling one gets when driving one. “I instantly fell in love with the culture and artform,” she says.

But the borrowed love affair was something she wanted to make permanent, so shortly thereafter she purchased a 1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme, originally owned by her grandfather. The car had been purchased off the dealer lot and had recently been spending its time in storage, almost as if it had been waiting for her to come rescue it.

While this is generally the part where we introduce all the cool things Georjah did to her Cutlass, this story had one major speed bump she had to get over. While the car was in fairly good shape, she lowered the Cutlass and hammered on a set of obligatory 13×7 wire wheels. It became her daily driver to and from work up until it was struck by a monstrous F-350 while returning from the mall. Devastated, but not deterred, she set out to bring her Cutlass back to life and transform it into the showstopping car it is today.

“I wanted nothing but the best,” Georjah says, referring to why she went with a House of Kolor Candy Brandywine for her new paintjob. And nothing accents a great paintjob like custom engravings from Engrave It. Found throughout the car, the engravings help bring the car to life. And while her build has many features, it’s what is in the trunk that captures everyone’s attention. Inside, the crew at Hoppo’s Hydraulics built a custom, one-of-a-kind setup featuring two pumps, whammy tank, hard lines, and a custom nameplate/stand. These days, she can be seen cruising around the streets of Canada. That is until some three-wheel motion driving got her car impounded. But that’s a story for another time.

1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass

Nickname

Biological

Owner

Georjah J.

Car Club

StreetStyle

City

Langley, BC

Engine

1987 305 with chrome upgrades

Upholstery

Original 1987 cloth interior with Pioneer sound system

Body/Paint

House of Kolor Candy Brandywine with lace patterns and pinstriping

Suspension

Custom Hoppo’s two-pump setup with four dumps and polished hard lines

Wheels/Tires

13×7 Center gold McLean wire wheels mounted onto 5.20 Premium Sportway tires