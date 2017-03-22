1986 Chevrolet Caprice

Building a lowrider is no easy task. It takes an absorbent amount of funds, patience, and character to put up with all the headaches and holdups, but once it’s done it really is heaven on earth.

So when Jaime Tapia completed a 1975 raghouse, all the effort was worth it—especially when it made its way on the cover of the Feb. ’17 issue of Lowrider. So what does one do after you build a cover car? Well for most they’d be content admiring their work, but for Jaime he decided to build another one so he could keep his first lowrider in showroom condition.

Looking for a new project, Jaime jumped on Craigslist, and after perusing the site he found a 1986 Caprice for sale in East L.A. The Box Caprice was in great shape, with a working A/C and heater, and the only thing it needed was just a bit of finesse on the bodywork, which wasn’t a problem since Jaime works at a body shop.

Using his garage as a lab to concoct his next dream, he immediately got to work. At the time of his build, the Majestics New Year’s Picnic was only five months away so that became his deadline for completing the build. After a few weeks of working out all the kinks, he laid on a Plasma Purple Pearl (a color code he got off a Mitsubishi), and then threw candy magenta, complete with hot pink patterns on the entire roof. Oscar Graphics then add the necessary trunk murals, and with just a few more fine lines needed, Manny Auto Art stepped in to add the small details found all throughout the car.

With the body looking like a million bucks, it was time to address the interior. With torn and unusable seats, a full revamp was necessary, and thanks to one of his club members he was able to pick up a pair of Cadillac seats over in Moreno Valley. Upon his return, he dropped the seats off to his mom who then worked her magic. She reupholstered the seats in a raspberry vinyl and also did a once-over on the door panels and interior quarter-panels while Hernan Sanchez install a Hoppo’s double-whammy setup.

With the interior and exterior in sound condition, he was lucky enough to have a solid motor, so after a little bit of detailing and changing of liquids he was ready to roll. The last thing on his list to do was to slap on the necessary wire wheels, and with that done he was not only ready to debut his ride at the Majestics Picnic, but in Lowrider as well.

1986 Chevrolet Caprice

Vehicle Nickname

Thee Box

Owner

Jaime Tapia

City/State

Santa Ana, CA

Club

Latin Life

Engine

Stock

Body/Paint

Nasson Plasma Purple Pearl with candy magenta and hot pink pearl roof patterns

Suspension

Reinforced frame molded and extended A-arms; one Hoppo’s chrome whammy pump with three old-school waterman dumps, six solenoids, and eight Centennial batteries

Interior

Cadillac seats wrapped in raspberry vinyl and CPP billet steering wheel and door handles

Sound

Pioneer deck, two Pioneer 6.5-inch, and four 6×9-inch speakers

Wheels/Tires

13×7 Galaxy wire wheels and Hercules tires