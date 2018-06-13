As a kid growing up in Los Angeles Buddah Gonzalez had always been a fan of lowriding. But his enthusiasm for the lifestyle went far beyond just reading magazines and hanging around the scene. His approach was much more personal and he was actually one of the many people who helped Frank Silva complete his truck “Deep Impact,” which would go on to capture the famed Lowrider Truck of the Year title. But the truck’s namesake lived up to its name and inspired plenty, including Buddah who eventually found himself taking all he learned when he moved to Castleford, Idaho.

Once he was settled it was time to have a bit of fun, so Buddah decided to start working on a 1986 Buick Regal. From the custom engraving to the refinished trim, door handles to the knockoffs, the car was treated to a full makeover, including a fully detailed undercarriage that was molded, painted, polished, and chrome plated. To breathe new life into the engine, it was overhauled with an Edelbrock carb and intake as well as all the chrome accessories he could find and a turbo 350 transmission. The interior was redone in a variety of tan leathers and new woodgrain trim.

The exterior received a custom blend of PPG Mocha Frost accented by Ice Pearl and finished with pinstriping and gold leafing. Last, and most importantly, came the hydraulics, which were special ordered and shipped by Hoppo’s Hydraulics in Ontario, California. The custom two-pump setup, complete with three dumps and 2-ton hopping coils, was eventually installed by Crystal Lake Customs in Idaho. These days “El Gallo Giro” can be found at every local car show, becoming the next vehicle to encourage and inspire those who see it.

1986 Buick Regal

Nickname

El Gallo Giro

Owner

Buddah Gonzalez

Club

Goodtimes

City

Castleford, ID

Engine

Buick V-6 with Edelbrock carburetor and intake and turbo 350 trans

Interior

Tan leathers with woodgrain inserts

Body/Paint

PPG blend of Mocha Frost with Ice Pearl and gold leafing

Suspension

Hoppo’s two-pump custom setup, three dumps, and 2-ton chrome hopping springs

Wheels/Tires

13×7, all-chrome 100-spokes with engraved Dayton knockoffs