1983 Cadillac Coupe Deville

“Born into this.”

It’s a statement that’s thrown around often, but only few can say with credibility. But when your parents met on the Blvd back in ’76—where your dad used to lay low in a Glass house and your mom followed suit in a juiced ’65 SS—then it’s not only a match made in heaven, but the proof that you truly were “born into this” – and that’s exactly the case for Mike Lopez aka “Cadillac Mike.”

As a child he used to flip through the pages of Lowrider Magazine for inspiration. Page after page, he’d take mental notes but soon realized he had a particular fascination with the cars in Lifestyle Car Club. By the time he was 16, he processed all that information and built a bike which he debuted as “Casino Dreaming.” The bike was an instant hit and with no form of competition to deter his winning streak, he not only became a four-time, consecutive “Lowrider Bike of the Year” champion, but the reason the rules were changed to limit the number of times any one particular bike could win the title—quite the achievement.

Mike went on to build a few more bikes, but soon he yearned for more. In his early 20’s, he picked up a 1994 Cadillac Fleetwood. His original intentions were to build a full out lowrider, but searching for NOS parts made him realize just how scarce parts were. “This was during the import days when everything was going to Japan. The Japanese were buying sea containers full of NOS Cadillac parts and no one was reproducing them,” explains Mike. Knowing this, he took it upon himself to buy anything and everything Cadillac related. “It became an addiction” he says—yet little did he know that his addiction would fruition into a successful business which we now know as Cadillac Connect.

In the process of collecting parts, Mike has also amassed quite the collection of Cadillac’s and today we’re highlighting just one of them, his 1983 Coupe Deville. The build began at Cadillac Connect were they shaved a host of body parts, added a 90’s kit, a moon roof and some fresh chrome. Phillips Finelines was called in to come up with a one of a kind paint scheme and after mixing several House of Kolor candies, Phillip created a custom peach color with the additions of patterns in magenta, blues, oranges and different pearls. The final touches come by way of some gold leafing and pin striping while Homies Hydraulics dropped in the two-pump setup and California Upholstery stitched together a custom interior.

With plans of dropping an LS motor into the engine bay, it’ll only be a matter of time before it’s finally complete. Then again, this Deville is the 23rd Cadillac added to Mike’s collection so it’s safe to that he’s got his hands full. It’s also proof that if you do you what you love, and you do it well, there’s nowhere to go but up.

1983 Cadillac Coupe Deville

Vehicle Nickname

House of the Rising Sun

Owner

Mike “Cadillac Mike” Lopez

City/State

Orange, CA

Club

Lifestyle

Engine

stock

Body/Paint

Shaved keyholes, antenna, bumpers and added a moonroof. Painted with a custom mixs of House of Kolor paint.

Suspension

Two pumps, four Optima batteries,

Interior

Custom bucket seats and center console wrapping in chocolate brown leather as well as perforated leather. Custom gauges with Clayton Machine Works door

handles and dome lights on the door panels.

Sound

Pioneer double din stereo with two 6.5-inch speakers.

Wheels/Tires

72-spoke 13×7-inch Dayton’s with 5.20 Premium Sportway tires.