They say a happy wife equates to a happy life, and that couldn’t be more true when it comes to Gonzo Lokon of Peoria, Arizona. Whereas most learn to appreciate that old adage long into their marriage, Gonzo found out the very same day he tied the knot. As her wedding gift to him, his wife, Samantha, tracked down the 1983 Cadillac Coupe De Ville that Gonzo had long had his eye on and presented it to him as a wedding gift-yet little did they know that gift would come with a little something extra.

With the honeymoon behind them, Gonzo eagerly jumped into the task of revamping his new ride. He wanted to build a custom car with subtle modifications, but before moving forward the first thing he did was remove the deteriorating vinyl top. He then shaved the door handles, updated the exterior with a ’90s Fleetwood front clip, and the custom paint was left up to Angelo Meza who created the elaborate, multi-patterned design featuring a variety of House of Kolor reds, magentas, pinks, and a massive amount of flake and pearls. The interior was upgraded by painting the woodgrain trim in a matching candy red, and the seats were covered in peanut butter leather and accented with red suede inserts. The remainder of the project was performed by Street Fame hydraulics, who installed the custom three-pump BLVD pumps with 4-ton coils and four switches, and the final blow came from a set of 13-inch, 72-spoke wire wheels.

But here’s where the story gets interesting. All throughout the build, however, a series of anomalies occurred. The engine would turn off unexpectedly, the hydraulics mysteriously being activated, and the radio on occasion would turn itself on. Much like the car in the movie Christine, the car was plagued with a series of unexplainable incidents, so he decided to do a little digging. As it turns out, the previous owner of this Cadillac had committed suicide inside the very same vehicle. With that thought lingering in his head, Gonzo found himself cruising home one day pondering the thought of letting the car go. The car immediately shut off, as if it were telling him that she was listening.

Now, I don’t know about you, but had that happened to me I would have almost certainly let the car go, but not Gonzo; in fact, that became a clear indication that the car would be a keeper and he simply embraced the fact that there would simply have to be an extra passenger when he and his wife went cruising. That said, this is one gift that keeps on giving, and we’re looking forward to hearing more stories about what could easily be called “The Worlds Most Interesting Lowrider.”

1983 Cadillac Coupe De Ville

Nickname

Christine

Owner

Gonzo Lokon

City/State

Perioa, AZ

Club

Majestics

Engine

Original 1983 4100 with chrome dress-up kit

Body/Paint

Candy House of Kolor red with flaked patterns and murals

Suspension

Three-pump setup with three dumps and four switches

Interior

Custom peanut butter leather with red suede inserts and candy painted woodgrain

Wheels/Tires

13×7 cross-laced 72-spoke Zenith wire wheels