When it comes to nicknames, there’s no denying we’re usually granted one based on evidence with facts to support it. So, when we found out that our featured guest, George Ramirez, had the nickname “Cadillac George,” we had to dig deeper just to figure out the backstory behind the name.

After prying into his past, it turns our that at the age of 14, while most young boys are playing with Hot Wheels, George was already the proud owner of a Cadillac. And it wasn’t until a few years passed and he had gone through a small army of Coupe De Villes that he was given the moniker. But the infatuation with Coupe De Villes changed some 20 years ago.

After buying his first Fleetwood Brougham things changed, and he began to explore a different model under the Cadillac marque. He found the Fleetwood rotting away at his friend’s house and when he asked if it was for sale, his friend said it wasn’t, but if he was interested he’d strike a deal. Needless to say, George took advantage of the opportunity and sealed the deal.

Right after the purchase, George brought it home and immediately began working on it. By the time he completed the build (which was back in 2004), that very same Fleetwood landed a feature in Lowrider. Soon thereafter, the car was put into storage as he began prepping his latest project, a Le Cab he just picked up. The Le Cab was completed in 2009 and wound up landing a cover on the Apr. ’09 issue of Lowrider. As he began to reminisce about all his builds, the one common denominator each build had was the fact that his son was always present. His son had become a frequent visitor to shops, stores, and boulevard cruises, and now that he was acclimated to the lifestyle, George wanted him to have a lowrider of his own.

In 2015, George opted to rebuild his Fleetwood, instead of looking for a new platform for his son. He began by removing the soft top, performing a ’90s conversion, and modifying the rear window. From there he shaved the front bumper, firewall, door handles, antenna, and even removed the window frame. Being the owner of JNR Kustoms the work was handled with ease and blocked to perfection, prepped and ready. George laid a House of Kolor Pink Lavender Candy paint and accented the big-body with patterns using pinks, lavenders, and purples. From there Oscar Graphics added murals on the top quarter-panels as well as in the trunk- and doorjambs.

Looking to give this makeover a complete treatment, George decided to remove anything and everything from the undercarriage and engine bay so it could be dipped in chrome by the gents at Speedy’s Metal Finishing. With the undercarriage back on the car, he threw in the hydraulic setup and sounds, and other than adding a set of 72-spoke Daytons the last thing the Caddy needed was to have the interior reupholstered—and that’s where Sergio’s Upholstery came in. They began by wrapping the seats in its original pillow-top pattern, except this time it was done in a lavender vinyl. Inside you’ll find a colorful combination of colors and textures and it was all finished up by way of a red suede headliner.

For his son’s 19th birthday, George surprised him with the fully revamped car. In an unexpected plot twist, the Cadillac wound up sitting at the shop for the following year. As it turns out, his son, who was once fully engulfed in lowriding, had a change of pace, and according to George, “He’s in his own world right now.” But as with any lowrider advocate, George says that he’s confident that his son still has a love for lowriding, so in the meantime he’s reclaimed the car and continues to enjoy it until it’s time to pass the torch to his son.

1982 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham

Vehicle Nickname

Seducer

Owner

Family Ramirez

City/State

Lynwood, CA

Club

Originals

Engine

307 engine out of a 1987 Oldsmobile, Tuff Stuff chrome alternator

Body/Paint

’90s conversion; shaved door handles, antenna, door window frame, front bumper, firewall, and modified rear window; House of Kolor Pink Lavender Candy and Magenta Pearl

Suspension

Two chrome pump setup with hydro air dumps, six solenoids, and four batteries

Interior

Custom interior with fiberglass dash and door panel, seats wrapped in lavender suede and vinyl

Sound

Alpine stereo and amps with Pioneer mids and a single 12-inch Fosgate subwoofer

Wheels/Tires

13×7 72-spoke Daytons wrapped on Premium Sportway 5.20s