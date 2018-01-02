It’s been said that the true measure of a man is how you overcome adversity in times of despair. For John Joyner of Merrill, Wisconsin, his lowest point in life came when he was just 19 years old. Growing up in Modesto, California, John had many influences in his life, but none more poignant than a neighborhood friend named Tom. “I remember it clearly; he had a ’70s-style Cadillac lowrider,” John tell LRM. “It was like something out of a movie.” Throughout the next few years, John became good friends with Tom and that’s when his informal lowrider education began. When John became old enough to drive he purchased a 1982 Caddy based on his growing knowledge of that car.

As positive as Tom’s influences were on John, there were other external influences that weren’t as good. At 19, John was mixed up with the wrong crowd and did some things he’s not proud of. That error in judgement got him in trouble with the law and he went away for nine months. During that time, he was stripped of just about everything he had. To add insult to injury, his wife left with their newborn son, Reno, and the authorities confiscated his lowrider. He was at the lowest point in his life and he knew he needed to change and better his life.

Upon his release, he was armed with nothing more than a new attitude and a duffle bag. At the time his parents were currently living in Wisconsin, so he took the trip over and was able to land a job at an auto parts store, which is where he became friends with Matt Woller. The two shared a common bond through lowriding and at that point John knew he wanted to build another car. His neighbor was selling a stock 1979 Lincoln Mark V that just needed some love, so he purchased the car and with Matt’s help added some wheels and a two-pump hydraulic setup.

As time went on, John wanted to go bigger and better so he enlisted Bob Thompson to craft the entire paintwork and airbrushing. Once the Lincoln was back, John and Matt decided to turn the setup into a four-pump Showtime install. A new vinyl top was added and the motor was dressed in chrome plating by Jamal Collins.

John wishes to thank his wife, Sara, as well as his son, Noah, for keeping him on the right path, and is also very fortunate to have a relationship with his son, Reno. A special thanks goes to Matt and Becky Woller for putting trust and faith into someone with a checkered past and believing that people could change for the better. He also wishes to thank his StreetStyle family worldwide, and most importantly his parents, Ann and Gary, for their love and support. John proved to everyone, and even himself, that no matter what goes wrong in your life, in the “Aftermath” there is always a way to turn it around with love, passion, and lowriders.

1979 Lincoln Mark V

Vehicle Nickname

Aftermath

Owner

John Joyner

City/State

Merrill, WI

Club

StreetStyle

Engine

400 big-block V-8, chrome add-ons by Matt Woller and Scott Yanda at Redneck customs, Edelbrock carburetor

Body/Paint

Silver base and multiple charcoal patterns with airbrush work by Blueberry Bob Thompson

Suspension

Four Showtime pumps, four Italian dumps installed by John Joyner and Matt Woller at Redneck customs, six Northern group 24 marine batteries, full chrome suspension by Jamal Collins installed by Matt Woller and John Joyner

Interior

Restored to stock, Grant four-spoke steering wheel

Sound

Pioneer DVD head unit, two Kicker 6×9 components, Kicker 500-watt amplifier

Wheels/Tires

14×7 Zeus 60-spoke Fat Daddy triple crosslace, 5.20 Premium Sportway