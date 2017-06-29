Some of us browse magazines as a source of entertainment, others do it as a source of education, but for Isaac Sainz, flipping through the pages of Lowrider magazine became a source of motivation and the things dreams are made of. Looking back, Isaac can recall seeing his first few Lincoln Continental Mark Vs, and that right there marked the beginning of a love affair with the hard-lined classic automobile. It was a love affair that he would finally seal the deal on decades later, but one that was definitely worth the wait.

At just 17 years of age, the then high school graduate enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. During their off time, he vividly recollects the memories of him sitting around with the fellas talking about what cars they’d build once they got back home. Those conversations would go on for four long years, and upon his return Isaac and a group of friends immediately started a car club called Classic Angels. His first project was a 1963 Impala that only took months to customize into a show worthy vehicle, yet his heart was set on acquiring the Lincoln he had long dreamed of.

Soon thereafter, one of the club members, Craig “Gringo” Coon, stumbled upon a 1979 Lincoln Continental Mark V that was for sale. The vehicle was located in another country and in passing he had mentioned it to Isaac who in turn jumped on the deal and picked it up. Once the car was back home, both Isaac and Gringo went straight to work installing a complete custom hydraulic suspension. To begin, Gringo took two Pro Hopper pumps and completely rebuilt them. Custom-cut hard lines were wrapped around the pumps to add to the display factor and Adex dumps were chrome plated and added to the setup. Isaac then enlisted Krazy Kutting to add a custom grille to the Lincoln while a Classic Angels logo replaced the Lincoln emblem on the hood.

The interior was freshened up, the eight-track player was updated with a Pioneer double-din head unit, and an LA Wire steering wheel was added. Of course, no interior would be complete without a Boman color bar to set the mood.

Isaac wishes to thank his beautiful wife, Sophimar, as well as his three children, Nichole, Ismael, and Genesis for understanding and motivating him to never give up on his dream. A special thanks also goes to the members of Classic Angels, especially Gringo for all his help on the Lincoln.

1979 Lincoln Continental Mark V Collectors Series

Vehicle Nickname

OG ’79

Owner

Isaac Sainz

City/State

Miramar, FL

Club Affiliation

Classic Angels

Body/Paint

PPG Midnight Blue by Craig “Gringo” Coon, chrome plating by Jose Hernandez from Hialeah Plating, gold plating by owner, Classic Angels hood ornament and grille by Krazy Kutting

Suspension

reinforced front suspension, two Pro Hopper pumps completely reworked and rebuilt with custom endcaps from Krazy Kutting, chrome and gold Adex dumps, four blue-top Optima batteries, custom stainless steel hard lines by Gringo

Interior

painted trim to match exterior, custom trunk panels, LA Wire Wheel steering wheel upholstered and color-matched by California Upholstery, Boman light bar from Hector Castro

Sound System

Pioneer Appradio 3 with backup camera, Pioneer components, Rockford Fosgate amplifier

Wheels/Tires

13×7 triple gold OG wire wheels, Travelstar P155/80R13