1972 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

Juan always dreamed of building a Monte Carlo, but not just any Monte Carlo, he wanted to build one like the one from the movie, Boulevard Nights. But before his dream had even started, he had to put it on hold for 23 years because of a decision he made at a young age.

That decision? He was going to become a father.

He had a son in 1990, and followed that up with a daughter who was born in 1992. “Raising them came first and my dream of lowriding had to be put on hold,” the proud father says. But even though his dream was put on hold, the flame never died out and it’s something that he saw clearly burning decades later.

So in 2007 that small flame had fueled out of control when his younger brother found a 1972 Monte for sale. After going to go look at it, Juan paid just under $2,000 for it and they brought it back to their shop. Immediately, Juan, along with his two brothers, began tearing the car apart to find out that it had a blown engine and a cracked frame, so after seeing that they decided to tear the car down and rebuild it from the ground up.

They began by ripping the motor out and shaving the firewall. Once the engine compartment was all cleaned up and painted they dropped a 350 engine that was loaded with polished parts. They then pulled out the front suspension and undercarriage. The original rearend was replaced with a G-body unit (as it was 0.75-inch short and would allow him to run skirt with deep-dish wheels). The whole suspension was then sent off to various plating shops to get everything dipped in chrome.

From there, the brothers smoothened out the MC’s body and laid an Axalta Cromax base before adding the Imperial Blue paint. FatKat then added murals to the custom molded dash and trunklid. Jake Blancas added purple, blue, and magenta ‘striping before the HOK clear. Hernandez Upholstery stitched the blue and magenta vinyl interior. A pair of chrome pumps and a set of cross-laced wheels in 5.20s were the final touches to completing the car.

“I wasn’t getting much rest during the build as my mind was always thinking of new ways of changing things up,” Juan explains. The years of hard work paid off when he debuted his car in Los Angeles and received his club plaque the same day.

1972 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

Vehicle Nickname

209 Legend

Owner

Juan Cienfuegos

City/State

Fresno, CA

Club

Imperials

Engine

350 inside with a shaved firewall with Spectre cold air filter, Edelbrock polished aluminum intake, glasspacks, and electric fan

Body/Paint

Axalta Cromax base, Imperial Blue with House of Kolor clear and purple pearls with blue flake patterns

Suspension

Two chrome pumps

Interior

Custom dash with blue and magenta vinyl interior

Sound

Boss deck, Punch amp, Lanzar speaker, and Kicker subwoofers

Wheels/Tires

13×7 cross-lace on Premium Sportway 5.20s