Our Founding Fathers introduced the revolutionary idea that each person’s desire to pursue their idea of happiness was a necessary driver for a prosperous society. While much hasn’t changed, the varying degree of opportunities to do so is simply a matter of personal choice, and for Sergio Hernandez, his pursuit of happiness involved opening his own business, which in turn could give him the financial freedom to not only support his family but build the lowrider of his dreams.

When he first arrived in the States, Sergio lived in San Diego, adjacent to Chicano Park. It was there he discovered lowriding as he watched in awe as a squadron of classic cars gathered each Sunday. As they arrived in formation, Sergio sat on his porch admiring each car. It wasn’t until the last one left that he finally retreated back inside. With each passing week, his admiration continued to grow, and in the end, this wasn’t a fad, this was a lifestyle that he knew he had to be part of. He also remembers the day that he promised himself a lowrider sometime soon.

Decades later, Sergio found himself living in Merced, and while lowriding was still on his mind, he knew the first step in achieving his dreams was to start developing his plan to build his own American Dream. It was there he planted the seeds for what would become his very own restaurant. Along with his wife, Blanca, and four kids, they were able to accomplish those goals through plenty of sweat and tears, so once they were financially sound, it was time for Sergio to complete the last piece of the puzzle and build the lowrider he had promised himself years back. Though he had already owned a few lowriders, none of them lived up to his expectations and vision, so he decided to build it this time around.

A friend of his led him to a 1965 convertible that was for sale. This was the car he had dreamed of and once he took possession it was time to bring it to life. Well aware that he didn’t have the time or the skill to build the car to the level he was envisioning, he began searching for a shop that was capable of doing so. This in turn led him to the Toma brothers at Top Notch Customs—a company best known for being a one-stop shop for full-blown show cars. Top Notch Customs began the build by taking everything apart and sending whatever could be chromed and engraved to Crown Plating and Castaneda Engraving. They then began molding the hood and trunk and had Louie Carrillo lay out the candy teal paint loaded with flake and Mike Lamberson striping and leafing. TNC installed the frame back on the car and massaged in a new motor as well as a hydraulic system. The last thing was to send it off to California Upholstery for the custom interior.

With plenty of time and effort, Sergio was able to create his American Dream and with a successful business and an equally impressive lowrider, he is now living out a dream of his own all the while inspiring the next generation of business owners and lowrider advocates.

1965 Chevrolet Impala Convertible

Nickname

El Michoacano

Owner

Sergio Hernandez

City/State

Merced, CA

Club

The Loyalty One’s

Engine

350 engine with Walter Prosper Manta air cleaner with two motorcycle spike style air filters with Street Performance pulley kit, Tuff Stuff alternator, Be Cool Radiator with dual electric fans

Body/Paint

Molded hood, trunk, arms, frame, floors, firewall, and dash with House of Kolor candy teal with multi flake

Suspension

Four Hoppo’s gravity-fed pumps, four dumps, four slow down valves, and four batteries

Interior

Four custom bucket seats with a full-length center console wrapped in three tones of green leather that included perforated leather

Sound

Rockford Fosgate double-din stereo with two 12-inch Rockford Fosgate subwoofers and amps

Wheels/Tires

13-inch Daytons with 5.20 Premium Sportway