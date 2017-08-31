The rebirth of Lowriding continues in the Big Easy and in the spotlight once again is Cruise Life Car Club. Since its inception they have been at the forefront of the movement and this time around they’re hitting the streets with this 1965 Chevy Impala Super Sport. The main principle behind the movement is Shante Franklin; once again he’s raised the bar for the now-thriving Lowrider scene.

For his latest build, Shante called upon longtime friend “Sic One,” out of Houston, Texas, to lay down one of his signature custom-patterned paintjobs. “I wanted something completely different and he is the only guy I knew who could pull it off,” Shante says. By it, we’re referring to this intricate candy paintjob filled with interweaving designs that cover most of the vehicle. With a PPG basecoat sprayed over the entire car, it was ready to receive a custom blend of House of Kolor pinks, purples, magentas, and blue candies, which were then merged together with pinstriping and silver leafing. The vehicle also received upgrades throughout the remainder of the car. The original Chevy small-block 327 was outfitted with a chrome dress-up kit. The suspension was upgraded along with plenty of chrome and a set of disc brakes. In addition, a custom two-pump hydraulic setup was installed. Shante decided to let the exterior do all the talking so he went with a subdued, all-original, black-on-black interior kit with custom color bar, all installed by 610 Soundshop.

You have to respect what’s going on in New Orleans. While the lowrider bug is back, they do face an uphill battle to create these masterpieces. “We don’t have some of the conveniences like you do out on the West Coast,” Shante says. New Orleans is back to lowriding … not because it’s the cool thing to do, but because they love to lowride.

1965 Chevy Impala Super Sport

Nickname

Eastside 65

Owner

Shante Franklin

Car Club

Cruise Life

City

New Orleans, LA

Engine

Original small-block 327 with chrome dress-up kit

Upholstery

Triple Black, all-original stitching

Body/Paint

PPG basecoat with House of Kolor pink, purple, and blue graphics

Suspension

Full chrome suspension with disc brakes and chrome two-pump setup

Wheels/Tires

Center Gold Zenith wire wheels with radial whitewall tires