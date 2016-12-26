1963 Chevrolet Impala

Starting with a G-body, Daniel Rivera first started lowriding back in 1992. Since then he’s gone through several builds, but it wasn’t until he set his sights on the prize that he started looking for a 1963 Impala.

As with most builds, it began by putting the word out on the street. He was on the hunt for a rag, and shortly thereafter, his buddy, Brandon, put him in contact with someone in Canada who owned one. It was built by Jeremy Egerland and it ended up being featured in LOWRIDER, so it was pretty damn clean but he still wanted to add his own personal touch. In part of doing so, he wanted the makeover to be one that would have meaning, so he decided to redo the car in honor of all the fallen service members who’ve given their lives for our country.

“After I finished my fifth tour in Iraq, my wife surprised me by starting a complete frame-off restoration of the car. She got with one of my club brothers and they shipped the car off to StreetToyz in Mississippi,” Daniel explains. It was there that Walter Stewart took the body off the frame and painted the frame, belly, top, and inside the trunk with a House of Kolor Medium Teal Pearl.

Meanwhile, Mike Ishiki in Los Angeles was building the Pesco setup in a unique configuration that hadn’t been done before. The setup had a pair of Rooster pumps and a pair of 280 fan motors that was gathered by Knuckle Head George. In addition, he had four Adex Super Duty dumps and a custom-made oil tank. Everything was hard-lined and painted to match the car and was then shipped off in a crate to Daniel. Once he received it, he got it to Walter who installed it in the car.

The car then went up the street from StreetToyz to have Express Audio install the old-school Alpine deck along with a custom speaker box to hold the three JL Audio W3 subwoofers. Once the sounds were wrapped up, it wound up in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, where Tattoo installed the custom Ciadella interior, carpet, and new canvas top.

With the car being an immaculate roller, he took to Highrise Custom where they rebuilt the 350 motor, which sports triple Rochester carburetors. As if that weren’t enough, he had Joe Prado from El Paso, Texas, flown in to lay out the patterns before dropping coats of Candy Oriental Blue, teal, and silver.

By then, the 40th anniversary of the Individuals mother chapter was around the corner so he had all hands on deck to put the car together before then. As soon as the car was finished it was shipped out to Los Angeles were it got cut and buffed, which is when we spotted the vehicle being showcased at their 40th anniversary shindig.

During their time spent in L.A., Daniel took to Crenshaw with his club brothers and the reception he received was huge. They appreciated the vision behind his build and when asked about his experience on the “Shaw,” he replied: “To come from Virginia, where you don’t see very many lowriders, it was definitely a humbling honor and experience to get the type of reception we did. My family is humbled.”

1963 Chevrolet Impala

Vehicle Nickname

The Fallen

Owner

Daniel Rivera

City/State

Woodbridge, VA

Club

Individuals

Engine

350 motor with CFR Performance fan, BeCool aluminum radiator, Power Master starter/alternator, Edelbrock intake, Rochester 3 Deuce carburetor, EFI ignition, MSD distributor, Taylor spark plug wires, Shorty’s headers, Flowmaster exhaust, CFR dress-up kit, and yellow-top Optima battery

Body/Paint

House of Kolor PBC 56 medium teal pearl with Candy Oriental Blue House of Kolor PBC 56 and 58 with Sparkle EFX flake

Suspension

Ford 9-inch rearend, extended A-arms, and fully wrapped frame. Four Pesco aircraft FanRooster motors, four Adex super-duty dumps, six solenoids, and stainless steel hard lines

Interior

Ciadella interior for a 1959 Impala

Sound

Alpine deck with two Rockford Fosgate amps, five 6.25-inch JL Audio mids, and three 8-inch JL Audio W3 subwoofers

Wheels/Tires

72-spoke 13×7 Dayton wire wheels with Firestone FR380 155/80-13s