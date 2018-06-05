1962 Chevy Impala Convertible

In Greek mythology (or if you remember Clash of the Titans), Medusa was the fabled serpent-like woman who would turn you to stone if you stared at her. The owner of this 1962 Impala rag, Ken Montoya, had her likeness airbrushed on his continental kit after his car began drawing crowds of onlookers wherever he took it. Although they might only be petrified by admiration, the hypnotic quality of this car is certainly much more than skin deep.

This ride, named Kristal Blue II, is actually Ken’s second turn at bat with customizing a 1962 in blue to his liking. The original Kristal Blue was a hardtop that Ken eventually sold so he could pursue this project. Although immaculate now, it certainly didn’t start off that way. When he found the car, it was just a shell that needed a ton of work. He began the long journey of piecing together the needed sheetmetal and trim from various other donor cars. Being that Ken owns his own body shop, it made the labor part of the process a little easier.

Originally he just wanted a clean driver, but like many of us, Ken kept coming up with new ideas. The color is actually a 2010 Subaru code with some Cobalt Blue added. Ken added the pinstriping and David Lopez added the muraling, with more to come in the future. Ken considers himself “stuck in ’90s lowriding,” hence the abundance of gold accents.

The juice setup consists of a four-pump Pro Hopper setup with four dumps, four switches, 8-inch cylinders in the front, and 16-inch in the back. Eight Napa 31 batteries power the setup as well as the RetroSound Hermosa head unit and Rockford Fosgate components. The interior features 2006 Cadillac Eldorado front seats in blue vinyl done by Ken’s dad with an LA Wire steering wheel, stock gauges with custom faces, and an ididit tilt column.

The 327 motor came out of a Corvette, has a 16-inch heavy-duty electric fan, retro Caddy air cleaner, ceramic headers, as well as an Edelbrock carburetor and intake. The frame features a full 1/4-inch wrap with 1 1/2-inch extended A-arms and Black Magic uniballs, Sky Hi coils, and a stock rearend, all sitting on 13-inch 88-spoke Daytons.

After four years of working and slaving, the finished product was well worth it. It’s only a matter of time we think before Ken’s plans of a 1959 Impala materialize in the form of Kristal Blue III. We’re anxious to see how it turns out.

1962 Chevy Impala Convertible

Owner

Ken Montoya

Nickname

Kristal Blue II

City/State

Albuquerque, NM

Club

Impalas

Engine

327 with Edelbrock induction

Body/Paint

Custom color by owner using Axalta Sapphire Blue Effect with House of Kolor additions / Top Auto, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Suspension

Full frame wrap, a four-pump Pro Hopper setup with four dumps, four switches, 8-inch cylinders in the front, and 16-inch in the back

Interior

2006 Cadillac Eldorado front seats, stock back seat, LA Wire steering wheel, ididit column

Stereo

RetroSound Hermosa head unit, Rockford Fosgate amps and speakers

Wheels/Tires

88-spoke chrome gold dish Daytons / 13×7