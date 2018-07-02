1962 Chevrolet Impala

Tomas Vazquez (Imperials Car Club) is no stranger to the pages of Lowrider. In decades past, we’ve already featured several of his builds. Today we’re showcasing his latest creation, which happens to be a mind-blowing 1962 Impala convertible.

At first glance this build is a far departure from your traditional lowrider. The elaborate use of colors and patterns make it a feast for sore eyes, and it’s also carrying on the bloodlines of the club, as Tomas purchased it from fellow club member Joe Esparza of El Paso. But this wasn’t the first transaction they ever did. Prior to this, Esparza sold Tomas a 1959 called “El Patron,” so this 1962 marks the second vehicle that was given new life.

As expected, Tomas got the car in great running condition and as an added bonus it already had a fully revamped stock interior and the yellow paint. Most of the work had been done at Carinos Restoration (New Mexico) and while most would have been perfectly happy with the car as-is, Tomas was looking to complete the car with his creative visions.

The work began by having Sin Shop Garage wrench away in the engine bay. Following that, Sal Manzano of Tijuana took the time to lay out some old-school patterns, while the trunk mural was done by Shadow in Texas and the rest of the artwork performed by Sal Elias. The Pesco setup in the trunk highlights some serious gear. Homies Hydraulics did it while 562 Customs installed the mandatory beat and Top Shop Upholstery completed the interior.

In all the build took five years, and within that time Tomas lost a close friend and fellow Imperials club member, Eddie “Garas” Aranda. “Eddie had been a member since the ’70s and was always looking out for members and always wanting to help out,” Tomas explains. One of the things that Eddie always wanted to do was create a list of all the fallen club members of the Imperials, unfortunately that didn’t happen during Eddie’s life but Tomas took it upon himself to not only dedicate the car to his friend but to create the list that he wanted and use the 1962 to commemorate those fallen members. “The car was originally called Tipsy but halfway through the build is when Eddie passed and that’s when I got the idea to add ‘The Guardian Angel’ to the name and commemorate all the past members and family members that have passed,” Tomas says.

1962 Chevrolet Impala

Nickname

Tipsy The Guardian Angel

Owner

Tomas Vazquez

City/State

Chino, CA

Club

Imperials

Engine

350 with custom-engraved air cleaner cover, Ensure air filters, Edelbrock water pump/manifold/carburetor, March serpentine kit, Taylor wires, Flowmaster exhaust system, Optima battery, aluminum radiator, electric fan

Body/Paint

House of Kolor Candy Yellow and pearls with old-school patterns in orange, red, blue, gold, silver, and green

Suspension

Four Pesco aircraft setup with four Adex dumps and slow down valves and six Centennial batteries

Interior

CPP retro steering wheel on a chrome tilt ididit steering column with Dakota Digital gauges, suede bucket seats, fiberglassed floor, and custom back seat

Sound

Pioneer double-din, MA Audio subwoofers

Wheels/Tires

88-spoke Daytons with 5.20 Premium Sportways

Shout-Outs

His wife, Diana; Raul Hoyos; Medas Upholstery; Edgar of Choice of Color; and Mike Igarashi