The most popular and best-known lowrider vehicle is the Chevy Impala. The Impala model has gone through an astounding 10 generations of cars. For decades it set the standard in comfort and value, and was even considered to accelerate the American muscle car.

First debuting in the 1958 model named after the medium-sized African antelopes, the Impala began as a high-end Bel Air. For Sean Timmerman of New Braunfels, Texas, his entrance into the lowrider culture first started in the ’90s. “My first custom vehicle was a mini-truck,” Sean tells LR, “but it quickly changed to a more standard lowrider version.

In his youth, Sean’s time was split between parents. He spent six months out of the year in Texas with his father, Kenneth, while the other six months were spent with his mother, Catherine, in Virginia. Despite the lifestyle change, it didn’t matter where he stepped foot because he’d take along with him his love and passion for cars. By the time he was of driving age he landed his first true lowrider, which was a Lincoln Mark IV, and his passion only grew deeper as he followed that up with a few Cadillacs and Impalas. With his last Cadillac, he became so involved in the customization process that it wound up becoming a top show winner in every show. But the very same car had so much customization that there was nowhere else to turn but a new platform in order to execute a new, improved vision.

While attending a picnic in Texas with his Cadillac coupe, he spotted a 1960 Chevy Impala and fell in love. Once he arrived back home after the weekend, he spent months searching for a 1960 Impala but couldn’t locate one with good enough bones. A year later, another 1960 Impala popped up and it wound up being the very same 1960 he had seen at the picnic.

When asked why he wanted the 1960 model, Sean says, “I certainly didn’t want the 1964 and I couldn’t afford a 1958 or 1959 so the 1960 was the next best thing.” Ultimately, Sean and the owner of the car relied on the honor system. They made an agreement to ship their cars to one another and Sean added some cash on top. Once the exchange was made, Sean knew he made the right choice and quickly began adding his own personal touch to the classic.

The first step was changing the stock white paint to something that would demand more attention. He enlisted John Twitty at Candy Shop Customs for a flawless combination of white, gold, tangerine, and silver. Once the patterns were laid down, Verrick Falcon at Enchanted Air came in to add custom airbrush inside and out.

The next step was adding what Sean calls “the jewelry of the car” by having Mando at Krazy Kutting engrave every piece of chrome on the Chevy. The original owner Keith Carnell had done such a perfect job on the hydraulic suspension that Sean didn’t need to change that around. Sean had pinstripe and paintwork added under the hood to make the Chevy 350 stand out even more. For the interior, the dashboard and console were coated in gold, while the rear deck was custom airbrushed.

Sean owns a custom landscape company called Curbside Appeal, and his knowledge of business combined with his work ethic is evident in his decision to purchase the Chevy and the customization of it to show-winning perfection.

Sean wishes to thank his two beautiful daughters, Ajale and Akacia, for their support and understanding while he worked on the car. Special thanks go to his Rollerz Only chapter in South Texas and to everyone who helped, including Cloc Gutierrez, Antonio Rodriguez, Mark Sanchez, and John Twitty to get the Impala to where it is today.

1960 Chevy Impala

Nickname

Saucy 60

Owner

Sean Timmermann

City/State

New Braunfels, TX

Club

Rollerz Only

Engine

Chevy 350, mild cam, Edelbrock carburetor, Durashine intake, stainless steel headers and exhaust, 350 transmission, painted and pinstriped engine bay

Body/Paint

Shaved firewall, door handles, continental kit airbrushed by Verrick Falcon, engraved headlight bezels and antenna bases by Krazy Kutting, Toyota White paint with silver base, gold and tangerine patterns, pinstripe and variegated gold leafing by John Twitty from Canyon Lake, Texas, halo front lights

Suspension

Chrome extended and molded upper A-arms, chrome molded lower A-arms, chrome steering linkage, reinforced upper and lower trailing arms, shortened rearend, CCE whammy tank, six switches, 8-inch front cylinders, 16-inch rear cylinders, eight Powervolt batteries, engraved motor caps and covers

Interior

Custom bucket seats, patterned console, patterned front dashboard, engraved pillar trim, gauge housing, glovebox, radio trim, and rearview mirror

Sound

Kenwood Bluetooth touch-screen, Alpine components, Alpine 15-inch subwoofer, two Alpine amplifiers

Wheels/Tires

14×7 white spoke Dayton Wire Wheels, Remington 175/75R14