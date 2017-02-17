1959 Chevrolet Impala

Many of us tend to work better when we’re under the gun, and for Karl Ferazzi things are no different. In fact, the pressure of a nine-month deadline and a family tradition would give him the necessary inspiration to complete his dream car in time.

But completion of the car didn’t come without some hiccups. For starters, the challenge of acquiring his 1959 Chevy Impala was a struggle in itself. He found the car sitting in an open field in Northern California, but getting the owner to part with it was a task in itself. After much pleading and negotiating, he was finally able to free the car from its barren landscape and from there it went from shop to shop dealing with every headache you could imagine. No one seemed to be able to bring his dreams to life, so it sat for years disassembled and nowhere near the condition he had picked it up in.

As fate would have it, Karl wound up moving to Las Vegas with car in tow, but that’s where life would take a 360. He met a woman by the name of Stephanie—that same woman would eventually become the woman he would propose too. But that’s when the pressure kicked in and things got interesting. The pressure wasn’t so much due to the wedding, but more so because of a family tradition where it was customary that a classic car be used to escort the bride and groom during their big day. So with nine months until their wedding day, Karl knew he had no time to waste.

The car—which now looked like a scrambled puzzle board—would end up back as part of the master plan and Karl began the metalwork. The body was then prepped and cleaned up all in time to receive its new paintjob, which was made up of a Crown Sapphire Teal with Snowcrest White to both the roof and trunk. The undercarriage was then refurbished and powdercoated black with the original 283 small-block receiving the same love.

It is noteworthy to add that this restoration would be completed using only factory or original parts. “I refused to use aftermarket reproduction parts,” Karl says. A stance that he is extremely proud of and one that has carried over to his obsession to acquire every accessory made for this model. With the long “to-do” list nearly all checked off, some of these hard-to-find and rare extras include factory A/C, cruise control, rear window defroster, and power to both seats and windows.

To this day, the power couple still remains happily married, but the road to that glorious day of matrimony is one filled with many great memories, both good and bad. In fact, it’s safe to say that the Impala helped land him in the right place at the right time. That said, he gives much gratitude to his wife, and also admits that had it not been for Stephanie and their family tradition, this car may have never been completed.

1959 Chevrolet Impala

Nickname

Loaded Nine

Owner

Karl Ferazzi

Car Club

Goodfellas

City

Las Vegas, NV

Engine

Original stock 283

Upholstery

Original Turquoise with vinyl and cloth inserts

Body/Paint

DuPont chromabase Crown Sapphire Teal with Snowcrest White

Suspension

Original stock frame powdercoated black

Wheels/Tires

13-inch chrome Zenith wire wheel with 5.20 whitewall Premium Sportways