As many classic car and lowrider enthusiasts will tell you, the one car that is considered the “Holy Grail” of American car culture is the 1958 Chevy Impala convertible. With only 56,000 produced it’s often considered the hardest Impala to procure, giving that year’s model that illustrious title.

Since 5 years old, Andrew Rumley, of Greensboro, North Carolina, has had his eyes on this epic vehicle and he even remembers a life-changing vacation with his mom to Florida. It was during that trip that he first laid eyes on a lowrider. The person they were visiting had two sons who owned lowriders of their own and that was the moment that ignited his passion for the culture.

At 16 he was able to find a 1964 Impala using his McDonald’s salary. His classic jumpstarted Andrew into the Impala world and his thirst for the 1958 kept getting stronger. It took him until he was 31 years old before he was able to reel in his big fish. His friend Luis Moran from California had been building his 1958 Chevy Impala but Andrew followed the build intently. He knew most of the shops performing the work on the car so he was well aware it was being done the right way.

“I had been burnt on building custom cars in the past,” Andrew tells LRM, “so I wanted to take a different approach with my dream car.” Around the time that Luis had almost completed the build, Andrew made an offer. He made several trips to California to spend time with Luis and inspect the pristine quality. Andrew made an offer and Luis accepted as the 1958 was loaded up and transported back home.

For the past fifteen years, Andrew has owned and managed a motorcycle shop named Custom Cycles Limited in Greensboro. His shop was started much like his passion for the lowrider culture; on a hope and a dream. Now it’s one of the most popular and known cycle shops on the East coast. The Grail had a lot of hands in the pot and Andrew wishes to thank everyone who played a part in the build, including Luis Moran, Mario’s Auto Works, Mata’s Restoration, and Henry’s Custom.

1958 Chevrolet Impala

Vehicle Nickname

The Grail

Owner

Andrew Rumley

City/State

Greensboro, NC

Body/Paint

Glen Green painted, bodywork by Mario’s Auto Works in Montclair, CA

Engine

348 big-block, automatic transmission built by Mata’s Restoration in El Monte, CA

Suspension

original powdercoated black built by Luis Moran

Interior

original restored, color-matched top by Henry’s Custom in Pasadena, CA

Sound System

two 12-inch Punch subwoofers in custom fiberglass box, Rockford Fosgate amplifiers, Infinity components

Wheels/Tires

13×7 72-spoke Dayton Wire Wheels, 5.20 Sport Ways