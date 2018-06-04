When it comes to living out your dreams, there are two types of people: Those who wait for opportunity to arrive and those who go out and create it. Of the two, the first tend to get passed up by life, but the latter live by the old adage of: “If it’s meant to be, it’s up to me”—and these tend to be the hustlers and go-getters who live life to the fullest. This is exactly the case for Joe Trujillo.

When the time came to build the car he’s loved since childhood, he set out on a mission to scour the Net and every available resource he had. He was on the hunt for the highly elusive 1948 Chevy, but in an odd way it almost seemed as if the Seattle rain had swept away any opportunity. He soon found out that the surrounding areas were completely dry of any inventory, and while it may have been a rude awakening it wasn’t enough to stop him from achieving the dream.

Sometime later Joe found himself at the grocery store and that’s when he picked up a local “buy and sell” magazine. As he flipped through the pages there it was in full glory, his “ranfla,” his 1948 dream car. Without hesitation, he made all the necessary arrangements and shot out to pick it up. “I bought it, brought it home, got it running, and drove it all over the city,” Joe says about his then-new acquisition.

To begin phase two of his build, Joe began sending parts to get chromed and as parts were getting sent all throughout town he realized that now would be the perfect time to do a frame-off restoration. So along with the help of his son, Hector, and friend, Harley Davidson (yes, that’s his real name), the three began a laborious restoration that would span the length of 2 1/2 years.

It’s a build with a laundry list of modifications but the final product is a dream car for not only Joe, but also anyone who lays eyes on it. It’s a piece of American history brought back to life with lowriding flair and proof that all things are possible so long as you have laser-like focus, ambition, and the patience to power past the finish line.

1948 Chevrolet Fleetline

Nickname

Patron ’48

Owner

Joe Trujillo

City/State

Seattle, WA

Club

Patrons

Engine

Inline 235 with Rochester carburetor and Fenton headers

Body/Paint

PPG Seafoam Green

Suspension

Airbag setup with two ViAir compressors

Interior

Tan cloth

Sound

Sony stereo with Infinity speakers and a Rockford Fosgate 10-inch subwoofer

Wheels/Tires

15-inch Artillerys with 165/70-15 Coker whitewalls