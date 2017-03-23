Andre Solorzano’s parents were the first to realize that their son had an eye for “Viclas.” It was at the age of 3 that they first noticed his attraction to them, but since he was still a child his only option was to live his dreams by starting off with a bike.

But for Andre’s parents, building a bike came secondary to building a bond that was built on the principles of spending time with their son while also educating him on the value of a dollar. Whereas many kids have projects that are solely funded by their parents, Andre’s parents took a different approach. Knowing that Andre wanted to customize the trike they gave him as a Christmas present, they devised a plan that would teach him to learn while he earned.

Being too young to work, his parents told him to use recycling as a form of income. With that seed planted, Andre hit all the local car shows with his parents and began asking car club members if they would kind enough to set aside their recyclables. Needless to say, many were happy to oblige and soon enough he started to earn coin—literally.

As the recycling money started to sprinkle in, it was time to make this build come to life. To do that the bike had to take on an exaggerated stance, so they had the front and rear fenders stretched by Edgar from Maxima Imagine. Being no stranger to the lowrider game, Edgar finessed the fenders to perfection and followed it up by painting it candy blue and topping if off with some custom murals worthy of being on a show car. Engrave It Inc. then carved up and chromed the forks, floorboards, and rocker box cover in addition to some random odds and ends found throughout the bike.

Since its completion, he’s already shown the bike at major car shows in Arizona and Fresno, as well as the Las Vegas Super Show. He’s received his fair share of compliments during that time, and while many compliment him on being lucky to have such good parents, little do most know that this bike wasn’t given but granted as a result of his hardwork and young entrepreneurial skills. With a bright future ahead of him, we can’t wait to see him work his skills both as a businessman as well as a builder of excellence.

2005 Safety 1st Fatback Chopper

Vehicle Nickname

Firme

Owner

Andre “Dre” Solorzano

City/State

Baldwin Park, CA

Body/Paint

PPG Candy Blue

Interior

Leather with blue canvas