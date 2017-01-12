It was only a matter of time before Alyssa Mendez caught the lowriding bug. Mind you, she had grown up in a family of avid lowriding enthusiasts so it shouldn’t have come as a surprise. At a very young age she had already displayed a few different Schwinn Pixies but now it was time to level up and graduate to a 20-inch.

Wanting to mimic the color of her mother’s 1966 Caprice, she first opted to paint the bike pink, but after two years of showcasing the bike it was time to change it up. This time around she wanted to paint it like her dad’s 1966 Impala, so it was stripped down to the frame where it was then dropped off at Tommy’s Kustoms. It was there that the crew worked their magic, and they molded the tank and skirts prior to laying down a few coats of Candy Blue with rainbow flake. The bike was painted in a ’70s-style fade pattern to resemble the ones found on her dad’s car, and once complete, Edgar Oliva then added the necessary striping in light blue. The final touches came by way of chrome Schwinn parts and a bent 26-inch spring fork to fit 20-inch, 36-spoke wheels.

Happy with the new look of her bike, only time will tell what the future holds for this young lowrider enthusiast. But given that her entire family has been the driving force behind her builds, we’re pretty confident that her next project will be a full-size car, which is sure to keep this hobby a family affair.

1969 Schwinn Slik Chik

Vehicle Nickname

Lil Omen

Owner

Alyssa Mendez

City/State

Santa Ana, CA

Club

Santana Bike Club

Body/Paint

Molded tank and skirts painted Marina Blue with Candy Blue patterns

Suspension

26-inch spring fork bent to fit a 20-inch wheel

Interior

Embroidering on the metal flake blue vinyl with blue crushed velvet

Wheels/Tires

20-inch, 36-spoke wheels with a 20×1.75 whitewall tires