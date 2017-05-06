Building a lowrider bikes isn’t anything new for Carlos Martinez. So when he came across a great deal for a semi-completed bike, he jumped on the opportunity. “I saw the potential in this bike,” Carlos says. So with a collection of parts he had already collected, he set out to finish yet another wild masterpiece.

With the frame already molded, just a little bit of prepping was required before he would proceed to layer it with a Candy Brandy Wine coated with micro flake. Ron of Ron’s Pinstriping then added some fine line accents, bringing out the “Wicked Clown” mural theme found on both sides of the bike. Sal’s Plating handled the refinish of the extensive custom metalwork, which includes a handcrafted seat, handle bars, and a custom neck. Each piece would be painstakingly engraved with intricate floral designs while the 20-inch chrome wheels were accented in a matching powdercoat.

Carlos would like to thank all who lent a hand, especially Manny’s Bike Shop in Compton. Of course, no roll call would be complete without Carlos thanking his lovely wife, Ingrid, for all the support during this incredible build.

1972 Schwinn Bicycle

Nickname

Bad Dreams

Owner

Carlos Martinez

Car Club

Finest Kreations

City/State

Fullerton, CA

Body/Paint

Candy Brandy Wine with pinstripe and murals

Wheels/Tires

20-inch wire wheels with painted nipples and whitewall radials