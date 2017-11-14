Vapor Lock. Cold Starts. Flooding.

Make: Holley

Model: Sniper EFT System

URL: www.holley.com

Overview: Vapor lock. Cold starts. Flooding. As you read those words you probably cringed thinking about all the times you were ready to crank up your classic in hopes you wouldn’t get one—or a combo—of the abovementioned problems. Well, you no longer have to worry because the response to the Holley Sniper EFT system has been unprecedented!

The same team that developed the Holley EFI systems that power the Chevrolet COPO Camaro, ARCA stock cars, and NHRA Pro Stock cars engineered the Sniper EFI. It’s literally the same technology, software, and coding packaged into in an easy-to-use self-learning system for street use, and it’s backed by more than 110 years of fuel system expertise and the same support network you’ve come to expect!

Bolt-on carburetor replacement for just $999.95

Throttle body-mounted ECU with no extra boxes to mount!

Self-tuning ECU means you don’t have to be a computer whiz to have EFI

Supports up to 650 hp

Simple four-wire vehicle connection (Battery +, Battery -, Switched Ignition, and RPM)

Integrated fuel pressure regulator for ease of installation

Integrated ignition timing control and coil driver

Color touch-screen for setup and gauge views

Calibration Wizard (answer a few questions about your engine and it creates the base map, then starts tuning on its own!). No laptop required!

Available in base and master kits (master kits include: hose, fuel pump, filters, necessary hardware, and bulkhead fitting!)

No welding necessary

Only a Champ Could Do This

Make: Champion Laboratories

Model: Oil filters

URL: www.champlabs.com

Overview: Dirty oil becomes thick and abrasive and it’s a leading cause for poor performance and advanced engine wear. That said, don’t skimp out on your oil filter because it’s essentially like your car’s liver.

Now when it comes to one of the most trusted brands in the automotive, fuel dispensing, and heavy-duty filtration industries, the name Champ should ring a bell. The company, which was founded in 1955, utilizes their cutting-edge technology to specifically engineer components that leverage the unique benefits of synthetic oil blends while extending engine life. With oil filters ranging from four-bangers to Super Duty pickups, the XL line offers many of the modern benefits, which include but are not limited to:

High-efficiency synthetic blend media that filters out even the smallest particulates

High-capacity units provide longer service intervals

Increased protection for today’s engines that run at higher operating temps

Brown Buster

Make: Truespoke

Model: Whitewall Tire Brown Buster

URL: www.truespoke.net

Overview: Why do whitewalls turn brown when we haven’t even driven the car around? It’s not magic, it’s not bad luck, and there’s actually a scientific reason. During the manufacturing process of your tire, manufacturers use a mold release agent to prevent the tire from sticking to the mold.

Sadly, this same material can burn like butter in a frying pan if the temperature is too high, leaving a brown, sticky substance embedded deeply into the whitewall tire pores. This trapped chemical subsequently escapes when it experiences a rise in temperature and when exposed to sunlight. Upon cooling, more of this trapped chemical will ooze out causing your whitewalls to become noticeably brown.

To solve that problem, the Whitewall Tire Brown Buster is specifically designed to remove the brown stains and in turn replace them with a pure, food-grade filler material to make your whitewalls look new again.

Using this product is a four-step process. This is not a “wipe-on, wipe-off” type product. Removing brown stains has been nearly impossible in days gone by but this product will do the job. Of course it requires a modest amount of effort but your work will be rewarded, saving you hundreds of dollars or more replacing your tires and having to dismount, mount, and balance new tires.

It is recommended that you reapply the Whitewall Tire Brown Buster every 12 months, but do note that not all yellow stains can be removed, particularly where they have existed for months or years and the tire has been cleaned with products containing harmful agents, such as bleach and lye. S.O.S, Comet, Ajax, and Brillo are known to turn whitewalls yellow, and in some cases no product can restore them.

Whitewall Tire Brown Buster is useful on Sure-Trac, Remington, Milestar, Travelstar, and other imported and domestic tire brands where the whitewall has turned brown. Available in 12- and 32-ounce containers; the 12-ounce size is good for four tires and the 32-ounce container will work on 12 tires.