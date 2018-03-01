It’s True. They’re Bringing it Back.

Make: Truespoke

Model: True Classic Cap and Medallion

URL: www.truespoke.net

Overview: Do you remember the original True Classic Cap with the True Classic Medallion? If not, you better ask somebody. If you’re an eBay seller, well, the hustle was strong but it’s going to be over. Sorry.

Truespoke has just announced that they will be reproducing the original True Classic cap as well as the True Classic Medallion. Yup. You read that right. Built to the original specifications and tolerances as the original, these pieces are being masterfully reproduced and feature a medallion that is a chrome plated metal part and not a sticker or plastic emblem. On the other hand, the cap is just like how you remembered it and secured in place with the nubs on the side or “grains of rice” attachment method, which is exactly how the original cap was created.

With original caps selling on eBay for up to $800, you no longer have to pay the high premiums and markups as they are now available directly from Truespoke.

The caps will work on original Trueclassic and Trueray wheels, and a Trueray medallion can be ordered in addition to the True Classic Medallion.

Price per hubcap: $125

Price of medallion alone: $75

Cap alone: $50

The Art of Fabrication

Make: JEGS

Model: Slip Roll

URL: www.jegs.com

Overview: When it comes down to it, you already know that sometimes the best way to get the job done is by doing it yourself, and the new 24-inch JEGS Slip Roll can help. As with all JEGS Metal Forming Tools, they perform with accuracy and are built to last. Perfect for patch panel work, the 24-inch slip roller is designed for 20-gauge mild steel and it’s an ideal garage companion that can save you money while giving you a chance to test-or improve-your skillset.

It’s Small, but Definitely a Big Deal

Make: MSD

Model: Distributor

URL: www.msdperformance.com

Overview: Building a custom rod or lowrider is as much about function as it is fashion and aesthetics. That being said, your engine is the hidden pride of your vehicle but sometimes what you’ll find is that it’s the small things that make the biggest headaches- or differences.

If you’ve worked on your fair share of engines, you already know that distributors are necessary, but at times a pain in the ass. They’re usually too tall and a virtual nightmare to work with, especially when you have space limitations. But thanks to MSD they’re now offering a solution that’s a 1/2-inch narrower and over 1-inch shorter than standard distributors (with “points” type cap).

It’s the smallest Chevy distributor ever created by MSD and includes a high-output magnetic pick-up and precision machined reluctor for accurate ignition triggering. In addition, a fully adjustable mechanical advance allows you to tailor the advance curve to your specific application.

FEATURES: