The two things that make a great proposal is creativity and the element of surprise but now thanks to Erick Carrillo of El Paso, TX, you can now add a bumper checking rag to that. Erick worked all week to get his 1963 rag to sit on the bumper on the eve of their anniversary in order to propose to Muneka Manriquez. Erick stated on his facebook that she puts up with both his lowriding and hopping lifefstyle and that he couldn’t ask for anyone better and of course, she said yes. We here at Lowrider wish them a long and happy marriage and we tip our hats for the creative proposal.