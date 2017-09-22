See all 3 photos

Saturday, September 23, 2017 from 4PM-10PM the Latino Association of Faculty & Staff and Cal State University Police Department in association with Slow Lane Familia are taking over the Cal State San Marcos Kellogg Plaza, USU Arcade & Amphitheater with the inaugural Lowrider Experience.

This is an exclusive invitational-only Lowrider Show & Shine exhibition with Southern California’s premier car clubs and solo riders.

Featuring an auto exhibition, music, movie screening, food trucks, children’s activities, cultural art and more!

Don’t forget to follow all the action on social media with the hashtags #thelowriderexperience, #CSUSMLAFS and #slowlanefamilia

For more information please contact co-chairs Sgt, Herman Hernandez at hhernand@csusm.edu or Celia Martinez at cmartine@csusm.edu.