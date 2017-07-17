Make: Impala Parts

Model: 1962 Quarter Panels

URL: nos.impalaparts.com

Overview: Restoring a classic car comes with a host of problems. From rotted-out panels to bondo-layered fenders, the nightmares becomes real when you strip the car down. But for those who were bamboozled into thinking they had bought into a straight 1962 Impala, the solution for their problems could easily be a call away.

Thanks to the folks at Impala Parts, they now offer full quarter-panels, ensuring a straight, clean body. No more worrying about whether your bodyman did you right, and no more worrying about the possibility of bondo shrinking. Now all you have to do is grab a new set of quarters from Impala Parts, tack them on, do minimal bodywork, and lay down the candy of your choice.

Make: Original Equipment Reproduction

Model: 1955-1957 Paint Divider Molding Clip

URL: www.oerparts.com

Overview: You’ve just restored your divider molding and it’s in pristine condition. Now that it’s ready to install you’re going to want a new set of divider molding clips, and thanks to OER they have launched a zinc-plated steel clip that is an exact replication of the original GM clip with the correct SAE threaded nut.

The kit comes with six clips in total (one kit is required per vehicle) and you no longer have to mess around with altering old clips or doing what’s even worse and using windshield glue to hold them in place. While it might sound funny, I’ve seen this done; now you no longer need to worry about a half-ass installation because a set of OER paint divider molding clips will run your just $15.99 a set.

Make: Vintage Air

Model: Underdash Systems

URL: www.vintageair.com

Overview: Who would you trust to handle the air conditioning needs for your hot rod, muscle car, lowrider, or classic truck? Well we’d trust Vintage Air. Why? It’s because they’re the inventors of performance air conditioning for classic cars and trucks.

The introduction of their Heritage Series underdash evaporator systems are incredible and are designed to deliver Vintage Air’s proven performance and classic style in a good-looking, easy-to-install package that doesn’t require dash modifications.

It’s offered in two configurations: heat and cool or cool only. The units include a three-speed high-output blower fan, four directable ball vents, and an adjustable electronic servo heater valve on heat and cool units. Four different face design options include Mother of Pearl, Engine Turned Aluminum, Brushed Aluminum, and Black Anodized Engine Turned Aluminum. The cases are precision-injection molded to minimize weight and size, with each unit measuring just 16.25 inches wide by 5.25 iches tall by 12 inches deep.

Make: MSD

Model: Atomic EFI

URL: www.msdperformance.com

Overview: Looking for a budget-friendly EFI Throttle Body Kit? Well your search is over because now Holley/MSD had introduced their Atomic EFI kit, available for just $999.95. The kit comes complete with the throttle body, a power module, a wide-band 02 Sensor, all the harnesses for a fast, hassle-free installation, and a compact, easy-to-use handheld programmer.

With the ECU and built-in sensors integrated into the throttle body, the Atomic EFI Throttle Body Kit is one of the easiest ways to upgrade your lowrider with a unit that is CARB-approved, boasts fewer wiring connections than previous systems on the market, and in some cases requires only a single fuel line. No laptop is needed, and there’s no bulky ECU to mount, ensuring a clean underhood look.

Atomic EFI delivers the performance and driveability you expect, with quick starts, a smooth idle, and snappy throttle response. Initial timing is handled by the handheld monitor . Just answer a few simple questions about your engine, and you’re off and running. The advanced self-learning technology constantly monitors and analyzes your engine’s operating conditions, ensuring the best possible driving experience. The monitor can be removed from the car after it’s running, or left in place so you can monitor engine parameters in real time.