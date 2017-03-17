Hundreds of Americas finest Rods, Customs, Lowriders, Trucks & Motorcycles are on display at the beautiful and large CenturyLink Center in Omaha. This Weekend, March 17 – 19, kicks off the 62nd Annual World of Wheels in Omaha show with plenty of award winning show cars and special celebrity guest appearances. The Lowrider Rig & Trailer will be on display along with a couple of custom So Cal Lowriders on exhibit. Lowrider magazines and memorabilia will be given away so come by and visit the Lowrider Nation section. The weather is summer like and it makes for an already great show with isles of vendor booths and special Celebrity guests such as WWE’s Superstar Wrestler Daniel Bryan, Rick Harrison from HBO’s Pawn Stars and Ben Jones from the Dukes of Hazard. There is also a Pedal car challenge sponsored by Summit Racing and a special Motorcycle section sponsored by Thunder Road Magazine. Tickets are on sale for adults at $17.00 and $6.00 for children ages 6-12 or you can get your discount tickets at O’reillys Auto parts store. See you in Omaha for this Autorama/Lowrider Magazine Super event!