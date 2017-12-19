With longer summer days ahead of us, these new products are sure to help make the job that much easier. Regardless of whether you want to upgrade, maintain, or improve, we’re showcasing products that may come in handy sometime soon.

EFI Fuel Tank for an Impala?

Make: Tanks Inc.

Model: Gas tank

URL: www.tanksinc.com

Overview: Converting your Impala to EFI was once a dream—or a second mortgage—away, but now it’s an easy and affordable option. For those inclined to do so, this stock-style powdercoated gas tank has all the internal baffling needed for late-model EFI engines. This tank also features a recess for the fuel pump and sending unit to ensure adequate space for fuel lines and wiring without modification to your floor. This tank is 1-inch deeper than stock for extra capacity with extra-length straps included. The price for the tank, straps, pump, and sender is $4,535. Contact Tanks Inc. for more information on this system as well as their complete line.

LS Cam Change Kits

Make: Holley/MSD

Model: LS Cam Change Kits

URL: www.holley.com

Overview: Holley/MSD is pleased to announce the release of Mr. Gasket LS Cam Change Kits, which provide all the gaskets, seals, and lifter guides required to install a cam in an LS Series engine in one convenient kit and save you the hassle and unnecessary expense of buying them all separately.

Three different kits are available for LS1/LS2/LS6 engines with cathedral-port cylinder heads (PN 61010G), one for LS3/L92 applications (PN 61011G) and one for LS7-style ports (PN 61012G). Each kit includes a high-quality, OE-style timing cover gasket, timing cover seal, water pump gaskets, intake seals, valve cover gaskets, and lifter guides.

No Swirls with the Wizard

Make: Wizards Products

Model: 12 Big Throw Mini

URL: www.wizardsproducts.com

Overview: The Wizard 12 Big Throw Mini lives up to every part of its name. Easy to use, safer than alternative methods, polishing and waxing hasn’t come easier, especially in tight or small spaces. The Wizard 12 Big Throw Mini is a 12mm throw dual-action (DA) orbital polisher, designed for use with 3- and 4-inch faced pads. A perfect companion to the Wizard 21 Big Throw Polisher, now more detail is available in tight areas and style lines where the 6-inch pads won’t allow full access.

In addition, the Big Throw Mini is much faster than traditional, smaller orbitals because of its larger 12mm orbit, but even more important to mention is the fact that it’s safer to use than a rotary polisher that can burn quickly if you’re experienced. The Wizard 12 Big Throw Mini is perfect for the professional body shop, detailer, and DIY enthusiasts for easily removing swirls, buffer marks, and imperfections with minimal skill or effort and without leaving nasty swirl marks or holograms.

