It seems like every month there are a slew of new products being released and dropped on us. Some are good, some are bad, and some aren’t even worthy of a mention, so we’re doing the dirty work for you and sifting through the pile to bring you the very best in the market.

This month, we’re featuring three new products that will breathe life into your classic car. From the Trans-Dapt engine mounts, to the small and obscure, like the interior visor brackets for your 1959-1963, read up and get in on the action as these new releases are sure to keep you up to date with what’s relevant in the world of aftermarket parts.

Make: OER

Model: Chrome Sunviser Brackets

URL: www.oerparts.com

Overview: If you’re working on classic car, the one most frustrating thing is a broken visor mount. I’m dead serious; I would rather drive around with a missing fender or bumper, a rattling seat, or even a squeaky dashboard because the minute a visor starts hangin’ and swangin’—because of a faulty or loose bracket—I literally want to rip it off and throw it out the window.

But thanks to OER, they make a great reproduction of the original chrome sunvisor brackets designed for use on 1959-1963 sedan and hardtop Chevrolet, Buick, and Oldsmobile fullsize GM models. Manufactured from zinc die-cast material, each bracket features a beautiful, brightly chromed finish as original, and includes mounting hardware. But if you’re thinking about buying one, think again; these units are sold in pairs.

Make: Trans-Dapt

Model: Gen 5 LT Engine Swap Mounts

URL: www.tdperformance.com

Overview: The small-block Chevy motor is iconic in the automotive world and has been GM’s go-to powerplant since its inception in the ’50s. But like most factory powerplants, there is always room for improvement. The all-new Gen 5 LT motor is the latest chapter in the long legacy of the small-block engine, incorporating cutting-edge direct-injection technology into GM’s proven design.

So now making that switch has become even easier thanks to the Trans-Dapt Gen 5 LT Engine Swap Mounts. Trans-Dapt Performance Products, an industry leader for engine swap and performance products since 1959, is excited to announce its new Gen 5 LT Engine Swap Mounts for classic American, factory small-block Chevy-equipped passenger cars. These easy-to-use kits are a true bolt-in, no welding required design that allow SBC-equipped cars to easily accommodate the cutting-edge Gen 5 LT engine.

Trans-Dapt’s Gen 5 LT Engine Swap Mount Kits include a complete set of heavy-duty 5/16-inch laser-cut engine plates, mount pads, and Grade 8 installation hardware. The simple “bolt to frame” design easily installs without welding, and they are compatible for use on classic GM factory small-block-equipped passenger cars.

Make: JEGS

Model: Winches

URL: www.jegs.com

Overview: At first you’d think a winch was only for the outdoorsman or rednecks of the world, but that’s a huge misconception. A winch is a must-have for any lowrider—or classic car enthusiast—and its benefits are many. From pulling your car up a trailer to lowering it with control, a winch is good, but a quality winch is even more important.

So look no further than JEGS’ stocks winches with three size options. Their utility winch has a pull rating of 3,000 pounds with 1.2hp motor, 32-foot cable, and 153:1 gear ratio or you can go heavy duty with two other models with pull ratings of 8,000 and 9,500 pounds. Both have a 5.5hp motor, 92-foot cable, and 218:1 gear ratio. A machined gear handles tough conditions and low gear reduction ratios prolong solenoid and motor life. All winches come with wiring and mounting hardware

Family owned and operated since 1960, JEGS meets the automotive needs of street, race, classic, muscle, truck, off-road, and more so stop on by their site to see the full catalog of what they carry.